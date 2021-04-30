Hollywood movie Supercell bursts into southern Montana

BILLINGS A new film is about to start filming in and around the Billings area. Its called “Supercell” and its all about a son following in his father’s footsteps as a storm chaser.

The last big movie to shoot in Billings was the critically acclaimed film “Nebraska” in 2012. Other big movies have made their home in southern Montana, including Robert Redfords “A River Runs Through It” and Ron Howards “far and far”. And in every Montana movie, the scenery seems to play a crucial role.

This is one of the reasons producer Nathan Klingher says the new movie “Supercell” chose to film here.

The production value you get from shooting in Montana, on location, is unmatched, Klingher says. You point the camera and take pictures, and you just get value from the views you see.

“Supercell” has the feel of a modern day “Twister”, arguably one of the greatest weather disaster movies of all time. This story centers on a young storm chaser trying to follow in his father’s footsteps in search of great storms. Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Alec Baldwin is leading the cast. The film is written and directed by former storm chaser James Winterstern.

When he wrote the screenplay, he had spent two years chasing storms across the plains, Klingher says. So he has a very tight-knit community in and among the Storm Chasers that he knows very well and that he leaned on for advice on production, on how to execute the vision.

A few decades ago film production in Montana was relatively small, but a few years ago that all started to change.

Montana Film Commissioner Allison Whitmer explained that because of a tax incentive, many filmmakers come to shoot in Montana and generate a lot of money in the local economy.

In 2019, and for most of 2020, we calculated with our research report that we had an impact of roughly $ 47-48 million in the state, and we certainly hope to continue in that direction, says Whitmer. . We were able to place filmmakers in all corners of Montana, and we would like to see that continue. They come with cash in hand, and they hire people, and they stay in hotels, they rent cars, and they distribute their money to every level of your local economy … they spread it throughout the community. and then you can see the final product in theaters later.

“Supercell” is still in pre-production at the moment, but Klingher says everyone is looking forward to the cameras launch in early May.

I think, you know, for me it’s really exciting to be in Montana, he says. I couldn’t wait to come here for this shoot. It exceeded my expectations in terms of what the community has to offer and how the area looks, and I’m excited to get down to business and start shooting this movie with the rest of the crew.

If you want to be a part of the film, the production seeks to fill a variety of background roles, particularly as storm chasers with unique vehicles from May 6 to May 20.

The daily rate for extras is $ 64 per eight hour day plus overtime.