Top 10 Disney song picks revealed





The 10 American Idol Season 19 finalists are getting ready to perform Disney music. Their song choices have now been revealed.

After taking a week off for the Oscars, American Idol Season 19 returns with Disney as its theme, and song choices have been revealed. Ahead of the weeklong hiatus, viewers of the song contest series narrowed the field to the Top 9, which will become the Top 10 once hosted. American Idol Ryan Seacrest reveals which Season 18 contestant has been reelected in the competition. Since ABC resurrected American Idol, the finalists have always performed Disney music on a competition night each year. It’s all about business synergy since Disney owns the alphabet network. To maintain the theme, the American Idol The top 10 are heading to Disney World in Florida. Even though the reality TV shows are filming in California, they were unable to attend Disneyland as Anaheim Park was still closed at the time of their trip. Plus, John Stamos, who plays on Disney + Big beanie, will supervise the candidates. And Jon Batiste, who just won the Oscar for Best Original Music for Pixar’s Soul, will also make an appearance. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: American Idol: Judges Slammed For Lack Of Constructive Criticism According to Billboard, these are the songs that the American Idol The top 10 finalists will then perform: Cinderella“A dream is a wish that your heart makes”, coco“Remember me”, Cars“Real Gone”, Toy story 2“When she loved me”, Hercules“Go the distance”, Dumbo“Baby Mine”, Pinocchio“When you want a star”, Frozen II“Into The Unknown”, Tarzan“You will be in my heart” and The Lion King“Circle Of Life”. Unfortunately, it’s currently unclear which singers will cover each of these songs, so fans will have to wait until Sunday night to find out. When American Idol started airing on ABC, Michael Sussett and Alejandro Aranda covered “Remember Me” from coco in seasons 16 and 17, respectively. In season 17, Walker Burroughs took on the air of Toy story 2. Dimitrius Graham was knocked out after his catch on the spot Tarzan song, but Francisco Martin ended up being safe after covering the same song the following year. And Just Sam performed the classic Cinderella song, then won the entire competition a week later. Back in season 3 of American IdolOscar winner Jennifer Hudson received praise from the judges after taking on “Circle Of Life”. Because that last song requires someone who can really belt it, it’s likely that the Lion King hit will be covered this time by Grace Kinstler or Alyssa Wray. Wray in particular isn’t afraid to take on great songs after playing. The greatest showmanWhitney Houston’s “This Is Me” and “The Greatest Love Of All” over the last two weeks of Season 19. Viewers can vote for their favorites in real time now that American Idol is live in all time zones. After the 10 finalists have performed, three singers will be eliminated at the end of the evening. American Idol only airs on Sundays now, starting with this Disney episode, and the finale is slated for May 23. American Idol Airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Next: American Idol: Caleb Accused Of ‘Stealing’ Other Singers From A Spot Source: Billboard Storage Wars: what happened to Jarrod Schulz before the Show reboot

