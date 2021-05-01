Credit Suisse leads $ 505 million financing for Pendry West Hollywood – Commercial Observer





Big hospitality funding has been scarce since the start of the pandemic, but a brand new property surrounded by the bright lights of Hollywood has only attracted half a billion dollars. AECOM Capital and Combined properties secured $ 505 million in funding for the Pendry West Hollywood, an approximately 300,000 square foot development encompassing a full city block along the famous Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The development debuted on April 2. Swiss credit provided a $ 350 million senior loan as part of the deal, while two unnamed private equity funds provided $ 165 million in mezzanine debt. The debt was negotiated by Eastdil secure, sources said. The financing, which withdraws a $ 205 million construction loan on the property of OZK Bank, closed on April 16. The highly anticipated new development is located on the site of the former House of blues at 8430 Sunset Blvd, slam in the heart of the Sunset Strip. It includes the Pendry West Hollywood hotel with 149 keys, the 40 units Pendry Residences West Hollywood through Montage Hotels & Resorts, a concert hall and seven Wolfgang washer-the restaurants run. Guests and residence owners will have exclusive access to hotel amenities, including a private club, rooftop swimming pool and bar, multi-purpose performance hall, screening room, bowling alley, Pendry Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as an curated art collection. The hotel component adjoins Sunset Boulevard, with each room offering breathtaking views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills, while the 40 residences designed by Architect Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney waterfall towards Fountain Avenue. Each residence offers private elevator access and large expansive terraces that can reach 3,400 square feet. Development also includes a large LED billboard on its facade facing Sunset Boulevard, which will display high-end advertising from companies such as Apple and Hulu 24 hours a day. Property of Montage Hotels and Resorts, Pendry West Hollywood is the third location of the Pendry luxury hotel brand, with the other two located in San Diego and Baltimore. Sources close to the transaction said the financing opportunity was highly coveted, despite the scale of the transactions and the property’s lack of operating history. Interested lenders saw the real long-term value that had been created by project sponsors, sources said. Credit Suisse officials declined to comment. AECOM officials were not immediately available for comment on Friday evening.

