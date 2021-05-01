Naomi First Look Photo Reveals The CW’s New DC Hero





Ava DuVernay shares a new image of The CW’s pilot Naomi offering an accurate look at the comics from the live debut of the titular DC Comics character.

Ava DuVernay, has revealed a new pilot image of The CW’s adaptation of the character from DC Comics,Naomi,offering an accurate look at the comic book superheroine.The comic book series and six-issue character were co-created by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. DuVernay wrote and produced the pilot alongsideArrowalum, Jill Blankenship. First announced in December, the series was slated to be one of two DC Comics world projects from theSelmafilmmaker alongside directing and executive production of HBO Max’sDMZand co-write and direct the DC Extended UniverseNew godsThis latest project has been shelved indefinitely by Warner Bros. with James Wan’sThe trench as the studio reflects on its way forward for the DCEU in the wake ofJustice League by Zack Snyder. The pilot’s cast will be led by Kaci Walfall in the lead role alongside Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and newcomer Camila Moreno as series regulars if it is picked up by the network. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: DC FanDome 2021: What To Expect From Movies & TV A new photo, published by DuVernay on Twitter, a few weeks after production of the pilot began, illustrates an accurate portrayal of Walfall’s character, reminiscent of the first issue of Bendis and Walker’s source material. DuVernay also expressed a lot of praise for the pilot and the star, finding it takes her back to the days of her youth. The photo of the first look can be seen below: Naomiwill explore the titular character’s journey as a teenage girl traveling from her small northwest town to the heights of the larger multiverse. Upon learning of a supernatural event that shakes her hometown, she chooses to return and investigate her origins and discovers something that will challenge everything people believe about superheroes. Despite being part of the CW’s DC Universe, it’s currently unclear whether the series will be set in the same world as the Arrowverse or be separate from the rest. If the series moved forward on the network and stood out from the crowd, it wouldn’t be the first to do so, becauseBatwomanbegan to exist outside of the Arrowverse universe andStargirlhas been kept separate before the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Even with the looming finals ofSuper girlandBlack Lightning, The CW will seek to maintain its grip on the superhero demographics withNaomi,should he go to the series. For now, fans will have to eagerly await the official debut of DuVernay’s comic book adaptation. More: Arrowverse’s Next Hero Is Key To Returning To The Multiverse Source:Ava DuVernay Green Lantern story details reveal multiple heroes and time periods

