Returning to Acting Cathartic Proven for Grieving Lauren London – NBC10 Philadelphia
The smooth recording of her longtime friend Michael B. Jordan helped pave the way for Lauren Londons return to work following the death of her fiance Nipsey Hussle two years ago.
Well Mike contacted me personally and I was like, I don’t know, Mike. I don’t know if it’s time for me to come back, she recalls in a recent interview. I wasn’t sure I felt ready.
London plays Jordans’ wife in Tom Clancys Without Remorse, and the relationship in the screenplay has attracted her. The deaths of her characters are the catalyst for the rest of the film, with the character of Jordans seeking revenge against the ex-Russian military forces who killed her, their unborn child, and members of her Navy SEALS team.
The character … was real and genuine: their love, his passing … but still guiding him and being with him ringed true for me.
Turning the same year as Hussles Death, London called the process cathartic.
(It was) one of the many things that helped my healing, she said. I must cry a lot. I was away from my kids for 11 days, so I try to hang on really hard in front of them, and so the 11 days away allowed me to be really alone and cry.
I think when something really tragic happens to you you’re not sure where you fit in the world afterwards and making this movie and being able to work again made me feel like you had something to give again, London said.
London, who starred in films like ATL and the popular TV series The Game, was engaged to Hussle and they had a son together before the rapper was shot dead in Los Angeles in March 2019. a public memorial held at Staples Center .
Hussles’ legacy remains strong on social media, where fans post tributes and express how the rapper continues to motivate them.
When asked how she would like fans to continue to honor her, London said: I think Nip said it best: the highest human act is to inspire, and I think it felt like part of that goal. I mean, we all might wish that we had such an impact on people that they are inspired by us, motivated and encouraged by our words.
I could only hope to leave a half mark on the world he left, she said. I know he is proud of it. I know he likes it for sure.
London has now said that she is returning to work, pursuing new projects, but her outlook is very different now.
I want to be more in a position of ownership. I want to create content that now matches my voice and purpose. Before, my career was to maintain and just to work. And I think I kind of lost my purpose in what I was doing it for. And now it’s getting realigned.
Without Remorse is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Follow Associated Press reporter Gary Gerard Hamilton on twitter.com/garyghamilton
