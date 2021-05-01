F – k Hollywood: Janet Mock lights up the premiere pose with a passionate speech





At the Thursday night premiere in New York for the third and final season of the hit series FX Pose, executive producer and director Janet Mock rocked the crowd with a touching and fiery speech blaming Hollywood for its mistreatment of the trans community. Fuck Hollywood, Mock said, leaving onlookers speechless. Does that make you uncomfortable? It should. Should make you shake in your fucking boots. It is telling the truth. What’s this Pose is. She delivered her 15-minute screed at Jazz at Lincoln Center, highlighting the inequitable pay of black trans women working in the industry. Why am I making $ 40,000 per fucking episode, huh? Mock asked the crowd. I am angry! By the daily beast, Pose co-creators Ryan murphy and Steven canals were in the audience and responded to Mock at various points in his speech. In an exchange, Mock said Murphy brought in trans talent to support the Writers’ Room, at a point telling the super producer, you brought in some girls to help you out. Who brought the girls? Mock asked him. Yes, Murphy replied. I wanted the girls to be there. At another point in the moving speech, Mock addressed his partner directly, Angel Bismark Curiel, who plays Lil Papi on the show, admitting that she was unfaithful with a member of the Pose the crew and apparently asking for forgiveness. Throughout the shocking and intense speech, laughs at the love and admiration for Pose remained clear. I stand taller in the world because of this show, she said. I know I count because of this show. I have a voice because of this show. In his speech at the event, Murphy declared his enduring love for the program and its impact on his career. In my career which has now lasted for 25 years, this is the most important thing I have participated in, he said. And that’s the thing that I think I’m most proud to consider myself a part of. Representatives for Mock and FX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair After Jen Shahs’ arrest, how can we continue to take advantage of real housewives?

