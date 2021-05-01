Disneyland opening highlights COVID turnaround in California

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Disneyland opened its doors to enthusiastic visitors wearing sequined Minnie Mouse ears and taking selfies on Friday, marking a dramatic turnaround in a state so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases just four months ago that patients were treated in outdoor tents.

California’s world-famous theme park, which reopened after a13 month closure, only admits state residents and operates with limited capacity at this time.

Once inside, guests dressed in Disney clothing enthusiastically greeted the employees who were tidying up the park’s main main drag, which was lined with hand sanitizer stations and signs reminding people to cover their faces.

After spending the year mainly teaching her third-year class from a tent in her backyard, Libby Birmingham was delighted to be there. The 38-year-old, who frequented the park regularly before the pandemic on an annual pass, took a day off to make the trip from Pasadena with friends.

Disneyland is like my happiest place, to be completely honest, she said. It’s one of those places that I can always enjoy, and it allows me to be the kid not always responsible for the kids.

Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

Employee Norali (last name not given), sheds a tear as they prepare to open the doors of Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

Employees hold a pre-opening meeting at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

Guests walk down Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

Employees take a photo on Main Street before the doors open to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae Hong)

Guests ride to the Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Employees greet each other as guests walk along Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Employees welcome guests to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Employee Diane, who only gave her first name, wipes away tears after a flag-raising ceremony at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Mackenzie Brown, 26, left, covers his face in surprise and glee as her boyfriend Zach Bolger, 35, kneels to propose to her at Disneyland on the first day of its reopening in Anaheim, Calif., On Friday April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Guests walk along Main Street USA at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. On Friday, April 30, 2021 (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

Reopening highlights a big change for the country’s most populous statefrom a few months agowhen COVID-19 cases increased, hospitals ran out of intensive care unit beds and hundreds of people were dying from the virus every day.

Now California has the lowest rate in the country of confirmed coronavirus infections and more than half of the vaccine-eligible population has received at least one dose. Children are returning to classes in person, shops and restaurants are expanding and Governor Gavin Newsom has establishedJune 15as a target date to further reopen the economy, but with some health-related restrictions.

It has such a symbolic nature to really quantify the rollout of COVID, said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of state tourism promoter Visit California.

Theme parks were among the last California businesses allowed to reopen, unlike states with less restrictions like Florida, where Disney Worlds Magic Kingdom Resorthas been operational, but at a lower capacity than normal, since July. Another major American amusement park, Ohios Cedar Point, opened last summer and will do so again for the coming season only this time it will not require masks on the rides.

At Disneyland, visitors must wear masks and can remove them to eat only in designated areas. Hugs and handshakes with the characters are prohibited, and parades and fireworks have been set aside to limit crowds.

An updated Snow White hike on Friday drew crowds of visitors methodically spaced in a curvy exterior line to avoid congestion inside. Other areas of the park were less crowded. In a section devoted to Star Wars, there was ample room for children to run around freely, and visitors greeted from a distance Rey, who smiled and waved from a platform overlooking the park.

Outside of a popular boat ride, Allison Sanger and her 4-year-old daughter, Emily, stopped by a cordoned off patio to chat with Mary Poppins and Bert, who were spinning an umbrella. The 28-year-old said she was happy her daughter could get close enough to see the characters and take pictures even with the new rules.

We honestly have so many memories here, she said. We missed our memories and our magic.

There was even a marriage proposal.

Zach Bolger, 35, said he met his girlfriend Mackenzie Brown, 26, about three years ago at Disneyland while trading collectible pins. The couple returned to the park on Friday and Bolger pulled out a ring box near Snow Whites wishing well. Brown cried with joy.

While California continues to strongly discourage anyone from visiting the state as tourists, the travel industry is banking on pent-up demand from its nearly 40 million residents for a return. An advertising campaign encourages Californians to travel within the state, mirroring a speech made after 9/11.

In a state with so many people locked up for so long, even domestic tourism could be a huge boost. Disney California parks have long had a loyal local fan base, while their sites in Florida are more dependent on international tourists, said Carissa Baker, assistant professor of theme park and attraction management at the University of Central Floridas. Rosen College of Hospitality Management.

Disneyland is a major economic engine in California, attracting nearly 19 million visitors the year before the coronavirus strike, according to the Themed Entertainment Association. She and other such attractions were closed in March 2020 when Newsom imposed the first statewide closure order.

For now, the park and neighboring Disney California Adventure are limited to operating at 25% of capacity under state health regulations. Disney only takes reservations from state residents, although California also allows fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors to use theme parks.

The reopening was also well received by park workers eager to get back to work and hotel and store owners in nearby Anaheim. The city’s convention center has recorded more than 300 cancellations since the pandemic and to date a quarter of them have changed reservations, said Jay Burress, president of Visit Anaheim.

During an early morning flag ceremony, Disney CEO Bob Chapek thanked park workers, many of whom greeted each other with punches and glowing eyes, though their smiles were obscured by constellation masks. He asked them to bring back the magic for the visitors who were kept away during the 412 day closure.

It wasn’t just another theme park, ”Chapek said. “It was something special, and it was something special because of all of you, because you bring magic to the world.