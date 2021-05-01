Noel Clarke vows to change for the better but denies any misconduct | Entertainment

















LONDON (AP) British actor and director Noel Clarke said on Friday he would seek professional help to change for the better, after 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation and intimidation. Clarke, who starred in Doctor Who and created the Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood film trilogy, has said he has vehemently denied any sexual misconduct or foul play. Recent reports, however, have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways that I neither intended nor achieved, he said in a statement. To these people, I am deeply sorry. I will seek professional help to educate myself and change for the better. Clarke, 45, released the statement a day after The Guardian newspaper said she spoke to 20 women who accused him of misconduct, including sexual harassment, unwanted touching, sexually inappropriate behavior on the phone. plateau and intimidation. The newspaper named several of the women. Following the publication of the allegations, the British Academy of Cinema suspended Clarkes’ membership and his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, which was awarded to him earlier this month, immediately and until further notice. Broadcaster Sky has said it is halting work with Clarke, and ITV television has released the latest episode of the Viewpoint crime series, which stars Clarke and is due to air on Friday. The broadcaster said it has a zero tolerance policy towards bullying, harassment and victimization. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

