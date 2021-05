Game of Thrones actor Esm Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, accusing her of sexual assault

Actor Esm Bianco on Friday sued goth rock icon Marilyn Manson, accusing her of sexual assault. The federal civil lawsuit, filed in a California court, alleges that Manson, real name Brian Warner, committed several violent sexual assaults, rape and other abuse during the years 2009 to 2013. He also accuses Manson, his former director Tony Ciulla and management company Ciullas for breaking human trafficking laws by resorting to fraud in the form of promises to work deemed fraudulent and using force and / or threats of force to get unpaid work. The lawsuit was filed because Manson is already under criminal investigation by California authorities. In February, Los Angeles County announced that Manson was being investigated into allegations of sexual assault after several women presented themselves to public accounts of violence or sexual misconduct. “While we understand that criminal investigations are still ongoing, it is essential that we explore all possible avenues to hold him accountable for the horrific acts he committed,” said Jay Ellwanger, Bianco’s lawyer. Bianco, an Anglo-American actress, is best known for her recurring role as Ros on the HBO show “Game of Thrones”. Esme Bianco attends the “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO File “For too long my attacker has been left unchecked, thanks to money, fame and an industry that has turned a blind eye,” Bianco said in a statement. “Despite the many courageous women who spoke out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced and some of their voices will never be heard. other victims to demand their own small measure of justice. “ In February, actor Evan Rachel Wood, Manson’s former partner, said he had “horribly” abused her. NBC News was unable to reach Manson. Ciulla did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. Manson’s last post on Instagram is a shared statement after Wood first went public with his allegations in February: “Obviously, my art and my life have been the subject of controversy for a long time, but these recent claims about me are horrific distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Few of them. it doesn’t matter how or why others are now. Choosing to distort the past is the truth. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos