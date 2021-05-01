Hollywood is going to take a little break between the heat waves





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. The heatwave that’s baking in Los Angeles is expected to continue this weekend, with 90-degree heat in Hollywood and triple-digit temperatures in the San Fernando Valley. In addition to the abnormal heat and gusty dry winds, a high fire danger is expected to last until Saturday.

Already this week, firefighters have faced multiple brush fires across the county, confirming expert warnings of a very severe fire season this year as drought, once again, hits California. As a second day of hot, dry and windy conditions baked Los Angeles, firefighters were on alert. “A high pressure ridge that settles over California will strengthen through Friday,” the NWS said. “This ridge will cause temperatures well above average in the western mountains and high desert through Friday and through Saturday in the low deserts.”

Friday will produce the second day in a row of warmer than normal temperatures with low humidity and gusty winds. Humidity levels are expected to vary between 8 and 15 percent on Friday, with north-northeast wind gusts of 35 mph. Areas at increased risk of bush fires will include mountain areas as well as windy valleys and coastal areas. “Our climate site in Sandberg broke its record today (Thursday) hitting 86 degrees, beating the original of 85 in 2015,” the NWS tweeted. “Woodland Hills came very close to the record, but he was shy by a degree. The heat will continue (Friday) before a nice break this weekend.”

On Thursday in Woodland Hills, the mercury climbed to 100 degrees one degree lower than the record set in 1959. The forecast called for sunny skies and high temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees in the San Fernando Valley, followed by highs in the 80s on Saturday.

High levels are also expected in the 1990s for the San Gabriel, Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys as well as for interior areas of Orange County. But relief is in sight. By the end of the weekend, temperatures are expected to return to normal, the National Weather Service said. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop 10 to 20 degrees in some neighborhoods. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 1970s along the coast and into the 1980s in the valleys on Saturday.

Then another heat wave is expected to hit the area. “A developing trough over the Great Basin will further increase land flow and strengthen the marine layer this weekend for more widespread and visible cooling, as well as low night and morning clouds and irregular fog. “said the weather service. “The westerly winds will become strong and gusty over the mountains and deserts by the end of Saturday and will continue through Sunday. A warming trend will begin on Monday and continue for much of the week to come then. that the high pressure will rebuild over the southwest. “ The City News Service and Patron Saint Paige Austin contributed to this report.

