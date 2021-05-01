Film Fest cancels for second summer | New

COVID cinema cramps

TRAVERSE CITY The curtain has fallen on the Traverse City Film Festival for the second consecutive summer.

The announcement on Friday cited Michigans COVID-19 case numbers and new variants as reasons for the decision, with Film Fest president Michael Moore calling it irresponsible to invite thousands to the event traditional week. It was scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 1, 2021 and mark its 16th year.

There were several factors at play, but the No. 1 reason was safety, Moore said.

Due to the current numbers situation, we didn’t think it was acceptable to bring 10,000 people to the film festival, Moore said, adding that 80% of film screenings were selling and theaters had no windows that opened.

Would you like to sit in a wrapped black box now?

HVAC upgrades needed to provide COVID-19 protection to theaters run by the Film Festival, the Downtown State Theater and Bijou by the Bay in Clinch Park continue work to extract water from the river Boardman of the State Theaters basement and a dearth of good movies available also factored in, he said.

Even if we could open the theaters, there is no product, Moore said. They’re just starting to make movies again … Our mission is just good movies and … Hollywood needs time.

The announcement was also intended to reassure supporters of the Film Fests’ financial base and raise funds for the two COVID-proof Film Fests theaters with better air circulation. Both theaters closed in March 2020 and have not reopened, although the nonprofit is hosting Virtual State film screenings.

But the financial situation of organizations was called into question before the pandemic. Film Fest was $ 487,000 in the red in 2016; down $ 417,000 in 2017; and suffered a decline in contributions and grants, income and total assets from 2014. Its 2018 tax form 990 showed a deficit of $ 67,000, and the nonprofit was also subject a high payment dispute with his former lighting and sound contractor.

Moore said on Friday that nonprofits’ $ 500,000 debt had been reduced to $ 150,000, based on small-scale donations, grants that included a $ 84,000 loan for paycheck protection and paycheck protection. developing payment plans with the suppliers to whom they owe money. They haven’t rehired any staff other than an accountant and a property manager, Moore said. The fence prompted a rethink of the organization, he said.

We’ve rethought how to reboot, so we stay in the dark and never in the red ink, Moore said. We want to operate with that in mind.

During a typical summer, the Film Festival offers film screenings in and around Traverse City, panel discussions with industry experts, special events and movies on the big screen every night at the Open Space. Short films screened at the festival are officially eligible for the Oscars.

The statement from the nonprofits said that, between the festival and theaters, the organization contributes $ 23 million to the local economy.

It’s disappointing but understandable, Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in the Friday announcement, calling the Film Festival a well-known and popular brand. However, he does not anticipate empty hotel rooms in Traverse City this summer, as the pandemic is also drawing people to area recreation opportunities that pose a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission.

I suspect the traditional Film Festival attendee will be replaced by visitors looking for more open-air, big-space experiences, Tkach said. People are still comfortable with travel and the way we interact during the pandemic. We anticipate that outdoor activities will remain the main draw.

The Film Fest also reflects what’s happening in New York and Hollywood as the film industry isn’t back to work as usual, festival co-founder and former board member said. , Doug Stanton.

Hollywood itself is still grappling with production and exposure, Stanton said. It can be difficult to get everyone to raise the stakes and come to Traverse City, let alone Toronto and Tribeca.

New strains of the virus and not knowing what the situation will be in July additionally makes Film Fests call good, he said.

I think it’s a wise move, there’s no other decision to make to wait another year, Stanton said.

The cancellation echoes several other high profile events, including the Bayshore Marathon reportedly taking place this month. The pandemic has also stripped large gatherings at the National Cherry Festival, which will take place in July without its air shows and parades.

Traverse City Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said city staff are working closely with Cherry Fest organizers to keep the event safe in 2021, and would have liked to see the same close collaboration with the organizers of the film festival.

This is ultimately the call of the film festival boards of directors, she added.

If that’s what their board decided, we certainly understand it and appreciate that they erred on the side of caution rather than causing potential issues with crowd concerns or other aspects that would have could have arisen, Shamroe said, calling the Film Fest a Traverse City institution.

Moore also advocated for the COVID-19 vaccination and hinted at hosting a smaller festival in late fall or early winter if 80% of us put aside our fears, our politics and just rolled up our sleeves for a free shot.

I’d say there’s a slight chance we’d put on a mini version for a long weekend just to get our toes back in the water, Moore said. But only when it’s sure. We don’t want to create a super spreader.

People will want to participate in the Film Festival every time it comes back, Tkach said.

I am optimistic that when the time is right people will want to be a part of it.