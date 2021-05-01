George Clooney is not happy to be 60 | Entertainment





George Clooney is “not thrilled” to be 60. The “ Midnight Sky ” actor will be celebrating the anniversary on May 6, and while he’s not happy with his years of advancement, he’s joked about things. He joked, “As for the 60-year-old, listen, I’m not thrilled but it’s better than dead. So I’m going to take it. I have two options.” George and his wife Amal have three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, and the couple are already teaching toddlers to be charitable. Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” he said, “Well you try [to instill charitable values]. They aren’t quite four yet, so they don’t [understand]. “My children will always say, they will take a toy and they will say, ‘This is for the poor’. And I say, “Good. OK, so let’s put it in the basket and we’ll take it to the poor.” And then there’s that shock on their face when reality hits. “But I hope so. My parents always taught me the best things you could do [is] challenge people in power and watch out for people who are not in power and that sort of thing. “ The ‘Gravity’ star is a director of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which was founded in 1921 and provides care and assistance to people in the industry and their families with limited resources by helping with financial aid. , case management and even residence life at the Wasserman campus in Los Angeles. And George loves taking his wife to visit the facility because it’s so “happy”, even though the visit hasn’t been easy recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said: “I brought [Amal] at an event there. “It’s not necessarily the best time because we’re still dealing with the pandemic. But, when you go to this campus and walk around – I shot scenes from a TV series there – and we sat at a table and there is someone from ‘My Fair Lady’ and he started singing ‘I’m getting married in the morning’ and that was right [amazing]. Everything is warm and funny. “It’s like having the chance to meet people you absolutely love to meet. “So I think it had a big effect on my wife when she arrived. It was a happy place to go. “So for us it’s just a matter of where we want to spend our time and money and understand that I, in my profession, have been very lucky and know that and that luck has to be.” shared. “The chance has to be given to other people. You have to pass it along along the way. And my wife feels the same and we love it there. We love it at home.”

