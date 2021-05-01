Entertainment
Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and the unexplored path they took in Bollywood
Last year Bollywood lost two famous actors in April – Irrfan Khan died on April 29 and Rishi Kapoor on April 30. Both had a history of fighting cancer for a few years. Both have worked for decades in the industry and set milestones with their film and performance choices.
While Kapoor gained fame fairly early in his life, he reinvented his career with his film choices and created a new fan base with films such as D-Day. Khan, on the other hand, worked hard and many years before he could qualify as a star.
Here’s a look at some of the films that turned out to be career turning points for the two deceased actors.
Rishi kapoor
Damini
One of the first films in Hindi cinema to focus on female characters and has been titled by commercial stars like Kapoor and Sunny Deol. Incidentally, the film hit theaters on April 30, 1993. Rishi played the role of a supportive husband, who even fights his own family, and the deeply rooted patriarchy in defense of his wife (Damini, tried by Meenakshi Sheshadri). Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film came at a time when Hindi cinema was full of misogynistic ideas and stars were drawing fame from their toxic male image on screen. The film proved Kapoor’s willingness to take risks, experiment with his career, and shatter his image as a typical Bollywood romantic hero.
Agneepath
The 2012 film, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, and was a remake of Amitabh Bachchans’ 1990 hit, was widely criticized. Nonetheless, Kapoors’ performance in the villainous role of Rauf Lala has received critical acclaim. The character, who was not there in the original film, was that of a menacing don from the underworld, which trades in drugs and flesh. Kapoor played a man who auctioned young girls in a market, and loved to do it and nail it.
D-Day
Kapoor played the film’s main antagonist, and his character was loosely based on gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Even with his limited on-screen presence in the film, his style and demeanor ensured the character was memorable. One of the film’s most memorable scenes comes to its climax.
Property
2018 Anubhav Sinhas filmmaker Mulk gave Kapoor one of his best career roles. Kapoor tried out the role of an elderly father who is fighting a long legal battle to prove his family is not guilty, after a member became involved in terrorism. The film focused on community equations in Indian society.
102 Not released
The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, was a light artist and starred Amitabh Bachchan. Kapoor played a 75-year-old man, who wants to play it safe and act according to his age, unlike the father (played the Bachchan), who wants to stay young forever. Both actors were appreciated for their portrayal of the characters.
Irrfan Khan
Chanakya
Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, it was one of the first projects Khan bagged after arriving in Mumbai, after graduating from the National School of Dramatic Art in Delhi. Khan played Senapati Bhadrashaal in the series which aired during the pandemic-induced lockdown in India last year.
Haasil
Khan played a rebel in Tigmanshu Dhulias Haasil who explored student politics in Indian universities. His brilliant portrayal of the realities of the world won many hearts and steered his career in a new direction.
Paan Singh Tomar
The biographical film, directed by Tigmamnshu Dhulia, also brought new recognition and commercial value to Khan’s work. The film also earned him his first and only national film award.
Qissa: The story of a lonely ghost
Directed by Anup Singh, Khan played a ghost in the film that attacked the patriarchy and showed homosexuals in an unapologetic way, rare for Hindi films. The Khans’ haunting performance won praise.
Middle hindi
Khan embarked on a new path in 2018 by making films that are lighter, smaller in budget, but containing enough elements to appeal to the masses. However, in keeping with its typical art, these films interweave social messages with the best of basic Hindi cinema entertainment elements. Saket Chouhdurys’ film explored the education system in India and Khan tried out the role of a middle class father doing his best to ensure a perfect education for his child.
Single Strange Single
Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film had Khan in a rare role of a funny, fun-loving man. Perhaps breaking down his own barriers to keep his composure in all manner of characters, Khan delivered an endearing and charming performance.
