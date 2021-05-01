Are ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’ Star Keanu Reeves a Bad Actor?





Keanu Reeves is known for several things. First and foremost, the actor’s action filmography earned him a reputation as one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars. And Reeves is also known for his gracious and humble interactions with fans. Something he’s not so famous for? His capacity as an actor. But is Reeves really a bad actor, as some claim? Let’s take a closer look. Keanu Reeves at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA in 2008 | Munawar Hosain / Fotos International / Getty Images Some of Keanu Reeves’ movies are the most successful of all time When most fans think of Reeves, they probably consider his action and sci-fi movies. These include hits such as Speed, Point Break, and The matrix and John wick series. In fact, these films represent most of Reeves’ greatest hits. But the actor drew on almost every genre, from romantic drama (The lake house) to comedy (the Bill and Ted trilogy). Even his highest grossing film to date is a lighter film. In 2019 Toy story 4, Reeves lends his voice to a toy named Duke Caboom, “Canada’s Greatest Stuntman”. Even a quick glance at the actor’s filmography reveals that he could be far more than what one-note actor reviews accuse him of. That being said, it’s time to tackle the big question of Reeves’ acting ability. RELATED: Keanu Reeves Won Much Less Than Expected For John Wick But is the star of “Speed” and “Bill and Ted” really a bad actor? As much as fans love Reeves’ action flicks, he undeniably gave questionable performances. The most important of these is Bram Stoker’s Dracula, in which Reeves attempts a British accent to disastrous results. But is his less than stellar work there all the actor’s fault? Or does it have more to do with a poor match between the role and the actor chosen to play it? While Reeves may not have as much reach as some of the cast, he does have a ton of charisma on and off screen. And as fans have seen, Reeves is able to bring significant emotional weight to the right roles. But just like so many other A-List stars, he has to work within his skill set. If its modern sensibility is applied to a period piece, however, it just doesn’t pair well. RELATED: Rumored Matrix 4 Title Is Perfect For Keanu Reeves Return Keanu Reeves to return as Neo in ‘the Matrix 4’ in 2021 Take, for example, the world’s weariness and unbridled rage that Reeves brings to the role of John Wick. The first film – released in 2014 – resonated with audiences not only because of its high octane action, but because it was a perfect match for the then 50-year-old Reeves. And that’s how a franchise was born, which becomes more and more refined and sophisticated with each slice. Likewise, Reeves’ most famous role in The matrix channels his on-screen presence from another world into the character. As a hacker who discovers he’s the savior of mankind, Reeves brings the Wachowski movie to life in a way only he could. It is therefore not surprising that Neo remains such an iconic character, the one the actor will take over for the next one. The matrix 4. So is Reeves a bad actor? Not really. It is more correct to call him a limited actor. Put it in the wrong movie, and it is sure to stand out in a negative way. However, when Reeves finds a role that plays to his strengths, audiences can’t seem to resist.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos