Janet Mock declares to fuck Hollywood in premiere pose speech





Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Last Night, FXs Season Three Premiere Pose took place in person at the Manhattans Jazz at Lincoln Center, but while things may slowly return to normal regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Janet Mock is strongly opposed to normalcy when it comes to treatment with the industry of his trans comrades. and BIPOC. In a passionate 15-minute speech, the Pose The executive producer and director delivered a touching speech to the cast members, executives and reporters gathered ahead of the night screening, expressing frustration over her paycheck, the bashing of trans women in the industry and, apparently, , hers. infidelity in his relationship with Pose actor Angel Bismark Curiel, who plays Lil Papi in the series. Fuck Hollywood, said Mock, pacing once she picked up the mic, according to Daily beast. Does that make you uncomfortable? It should. Should make you shake in your fucking boots. It is telling the truth. What’s this Pose is. Mock expressed his exasperation with his pay on the show. Why am I making $ 40,000 per fucking episode, huh? Do you know who the fuck I am? You know what the fuck I mean ?, said the EP. I am angry. It’s the truth. This is the fucking truth. Mock told the crowd that Poses the first two episodes suffered from the lack of trans women in the room; Mock and his fellow producer / writer Our Lady J joined the writing team later. She called series creator Ryan Murphy into the audience, asking him: Who brought the girls? I did, Murphy replied, I wanted to bring in the girls. Mock also apologized to Notre Dame J. I tried to shrink you down to make myself taller, she said. Why could I just love you? Despite his frustrations, Mock also praised Poses actors, including Hailie Sahar, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Mj Rodriguez, and shows are making an impact on the Hollywood landscape. What’s this Pose taught me, she said. I stand taller in the world because of this show. However, Mock explained, she felt immense pressure to pretend everything was fine despite her concerns. I was happy because I had to be happy, because if I wasn’t happy girls wouldn’t know that happiness is possible, she says. Im wrong, yall. I see the injustice and it hurts me inside. It means so much to everyone to make sure we empower black and brunette trans women to be successful, Mock said sarcastically. Sounds good, right? It makes you feel at ease, me speaking like that, because then I don’t scare you to face the fucking truth; you have trampled on us all. I wondered about the EP at one point, as I stand here, I shake and shake, afraid what I said I couldn’t deliver. According to Page six, The mocking speech also veered into an even more personal lane when she asked her boyfriend, Poses Angel Bismark Curiel, standing up, which he did. Let me tell you something about love. Today I was going to leave [Angel] go, Mock said. I was gonna let you go, okay, but what did I do? I fucked someone on the team, right? She continued, Angel, Angel, I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are really important to me. I don’t want to live alone in a house. I want you, motherfucker, right here. This is what I want. I get what is mine. I fucked up, yall, Mock said to the crowd, who alternately fell silent and shouted support and encouragement during his speech. I forgot who I was. They want me to come here and pretend. I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Because I’m fucking free.

