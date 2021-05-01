‘MacGyver’ (sort of) says goodbye and fails love triangle in series finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the MacGyver series finale, “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal.”]

MacGyver says goodbye with an episode that looks a lot like “let’s host another season” a change for the Phoenix Foundation “while maintaining a final show vibe in some scenes fair just in case ”recapping the bad guys they’ve faced over the years. This results in an episode that is satisfying in some ways and rushed in others, but mostly leaves us wondering what the drama does with the love triangle that appeared in season 4.

Over the years the connection between Mac (Lucas Till) and Riley (Tristin Mays) has been obvious, but over the past two seasons there has been an attempt to turn this romantic or at least tease that possibility while still developing him and Desi (Levy Tran) relationship to the point that he wants to propose and they settle down together. But it’s like MacGyver wanted Mac to come to terms with Desi while hinting at a future for Mac and Riley without acknowledging that even after Riley’s (past, she says) feelings were revealed (and their possibilities for her) except when the two were alone together. It was strange to say the least.

And this episode absolutely does nothing to solve all of this. We are still confused; in one scene it looks like Mac and Riley are heading for something as they feel like they can only talk to each other about what they’re going through, but it’s like nothing is there for them when he’s near by Desi. For example: in the same sentence in a voiceover, Mac talks about the importance of staying in touch with what matters while holding Desi’s hand and ensure communication with those you love the most while giving Riley a walkie-talkie. It’s one thing to pivot into a new relationship while setting up the end of another, but MacGyver did not do the latter with Mac and Desi.

Of course, it’s easy to see how this could have happened if the CBS drama had been renewed, but after it was first teased at the end of Season 4, there should have been something more important to do about this in Season 5. That’s not to say. that we wanted a season filled with romantic drama, but it was almost like all plans had been scrapped until he lifted his head again.

As a result, the series ends with Mac and Desi still together, Mac and Riley continue to exchange meaningful looks and those having deeply personal conversations, and fans are off to decide for themselves what happened. then? Do Mac and Desi stay together? Do they go their separate ways and Mac and Riley reunite? We may never know. Of course, the cancellation means it wasn’t planned as a final season, which also shows why it’s such a shame that it ended up being one.

Meanwhile, nanobots in the Mac and Riley system from a previous mission are still causing problems. The last: they are kidnapped and experimented for 24 hours. When others find them, they have no idea what happened. It wasn’t until they got their hands on a laptop computer from an involved scientist that they saw that Mac and Riley had been checked (“hacked,” she said) and ordered to do things like themselves. hit and shoot with a gun. Worse is government-funded research by Marcato (Tom Nowicki), due to the future benefits of nanobots (such as chemotherapy to specific cells and cell repair to extend lifespan).

The Phoenix Foundation manages to stop Marcato from scattering nanobots in the fireworks during a celebration of national military recognition. How funny was Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) playing “an exuberant American” and Bozer (Justin Hires) being his British opponent? As for the nanobots in Mac and Riley, it’s just a matter of entering a hyperbaric chamber to use the excess oxygen to destroy them. Among the risks: brain damage, memory loss and death. And when Riley is the first to be declared rid of Mac bots and flatlines after increasing the pressure, the scene could have been set for at least some memory loss in a Season 6.

But Mac comes out (after seeing her friends’ flashes, with Riley, not Desi, starring) very well and without a nanobot. He decided, however, that he was leaving the Phoenix Foundation after the government he had served for over a decade (including his time in the military) removed him and experimented on him. He would have even signed up, if they had just asked, he tells Matty (Meredith Eaton).

And when he tells the rest of the team about his plans, Bozer, Desi and Riley decide to leave as well until Matty reveals that she and Russ have severed all ties with the government. The Phoenix Foundation is now fully autonomous and chooses the missions it undertakes. Does this change anything? Yes. Everyone stays, and as Matty says, “from now on it’s us against the world”. Unfortunately, we are not going to see this.