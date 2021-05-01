Trending Entertainment News Today 10 Bollywood Movies You Would Be Shocked To Know Were FLOPS When They Released; Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth gives up police protection





It’s that time of day when we bring you the new trends in entertainment. Andaz Apna Apna, Agneepath, Lakshya, Siddharth, Neha Kakkar, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma and more are among our top entertainment news today. So read on to find out more about today’s news. Also Read – Anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan fondly remembers her uncle with this heartfelt THROWBACK image Andaz Apna Apna, Agneepath, Lakshya, Guide 10 Bollywood Movies You Would Be Shocked To Know Were FLOPS When They Released While box office success is the standard yardstick for measuring a movie’s success, moviegoers define a movie’s quality by its recall value. In this regard, we have a number of films that attract audiences to this day. Let’s take a look at the Bollywood classics that didn’t make box office ripples …

Read the full story here: Andaz Apna Apna, Agneepath, Lakshya, Guide 10 Bollywood Movies You Would Be Shocked To Know Were FLOPS When They Released Also Read – Hrithik Roshan Fan Club Shares Fun Montage Of His Action Sequences With A Chikni Chameli Twist And It’s UNMISSABLE Watch Video Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth abandons police protection of needy after receiving death threats Actor Siddharth, known for his powerful performance in Rang De Basanti, alleged that the IT cell in charge of Tamil Nadu BJP leaked his phone number on social media without his consent. After the leak, Siddharth said he received more than 500 calls for insults, rape and death threats against him and his family members. He said all the numbers were linked to the BJP. After his tweet, Siddharth revealed that the Tamil Nadu police offered him protection. However, he would like to give it up for the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here: Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth abandons police protection of needy after receiving death threats Also Read – After Agneepath and Don Amitabh Bachchan Fans Get CE Blockbuster Remake Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar’s special wish for Pawandeep Rajan after recovery from COVID-19 is proof of a true mentor [Exclusive] Since there was a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, the government has announced a strict lockdown and asked all film and TV production houses to stop filming. However, as they say, the show must go on, so the production houses have moved their filming base to different cities across the country. And with this Indian Idol 12 too. Now we have a juicy gup of Indian Idol 12 sets for all of you. Pawandeep Rajan fans are delighted to be able to see their favorite singer again on stage. Conversely, Pawandeep Rajan had tested positive for the new coronavirus. He had isolated himself and was recovering. And now he’s back with a bang.

Read the full story here: Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar’s special wish for Pawandeep Rajan after recovery from COVID-19 is proof of a true mentor [Exclusive] Nia Sharma lashes out at “celebrities woken up” for urging to be vaccinated; said, please mention the name of the centers that have it readily available As the country goes through a serious crisis amid the second wave of Covid-19 as lockdowns and restrictions are underway in several states, Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez , Vaani Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Ileana D’Cruz, Diana Penty, among others, urged all people over 18 on social media to get vaccinated to protect themselves against Covid-19. However, TV actress Nia Sharma criticized the “ celebrities woken up ” by asking them to share the names of the centers that have the vaccines available. Read the full story here: Nia Sharma lashes out at “celebrities woken up” for urging to be vaccinated; said, please mention the name of the centers that have it readily available Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni says ‘not keeping Roza today, doesn’t feel well’, leaving fans worried about his health Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni left fans worried about his health after he posted an Instagram post about not keeping Roza today, saying he was not feeling well.

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni says ‘not keeping Roza today, doesn’t feel well’, leaving fans worried about his health Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

