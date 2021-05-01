Ron Howard’s mother, Jean Speegle Howard, has given up on acting to raise her sons

It’s no secret that the famous director Ron howard grew up in a happy family, despite growing up in Hollywood as a child actor. His father, Rance howard, instilled his Oklahoma values ​​into Ron and his brother Clint, and despite the fame, they have remained a close-knit family. But no family is complete without the Matriarch, and Jean Speegle Howard can also be credited with helping his boys grow professionally. Ron has become a household name as an Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker and Clint howard is a renowned character actor.

You may not have realized that Jean was also an actress. The Duncan, Oklahoma native pursued roles in her home state with her husband Rance before having children. They even studied acting together at University of Oklahoma. She ended up giving it all up to raise her sons as they moved to Burbank, Calif., And Ron became a star on The Andy Griffith Show. But raising a son to be a talented director comes with some perks and over the years Jean has made several appearances in Ron’s films including Apollo 13.

It was actually Rance’s suggestion that Ron use his mother for the role of Jim Lovell’s mother (Tom hankscharacter) but initially hesitated for several reasons. This was going to be a very important movie (it won two Oscars and a bunch of nominations) but also, he wasn’t sure his mother was old enough for the role when she was an elderly woman. In the end, he decided to give her a chance and as we know she nailed the role of Blanch Lovell.

“I didn’t want to do it at the office, so I said I was coming over to the house and we had read the scene,” Ron explained to theTribeca Film Festival 2014.

“So I walked by, and she was nervous. She had a little coat on and was ready to do it. And we did it a few times and she made me cry just because I was proud of her as a that son and also because I knew she could do it, and that was an opportunity. And it was just a take or two on the day of the shoot, but it was a great moment. “

After the film’s 25th anniversary, Ron explained to ANDthat he was really happy to have listened to his father.

“I’m so happy my dad twisted my arm,” he says.

“I really didn’t think Mom was old enough to do it, and I was also downright nervous about it because I knew what a central role it was. But she really got him out of the park.”

Later in life, Jean resumed her acting career and appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. She was Mrs. Claus in Scrooged, Mrs. Phelps in Mathilde, and had small roles inI don’t buy kisses anymore, Black Sheep, My American compatriots, LosLocos, The Paper,and Cocoon. She has also had guest roles onThe good years, Roseanne, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Married … with Kids, Two in One, Ellen, Grace Under Fire, Two Guys, Girl and Pizza, Sadly Forever, The Show by Louie,andFired.She was everywhere in the 80s and 90s!

“Once we were brought up she decided to plunge her toe back. My dad said she was the best actress in OU, that she was so talented,” Ron said.Tulsa World.

“And then she comes back, and she’s become the new ‘little old lady’ in the sitcom world, working with a little bit of everyone and getting really popular. And my dad just said, ‘I told you boys.’

Sadly, Jean died of heart and respiratory disease in 2000. Ron dedicated his filmHow the Grinch stole Christmasto her late mother, saying in the credits that she “loved Christmas the most.” We can’t wait to read Upcoming Memories of Ron and Clint to read more interesting family stories about growing up with Rance and Jean.