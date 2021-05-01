Universal Studios Hollywood expands ticket sales to out-of-state customers, but there are restrictions – Daily News





Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that it will now allow out-of-state visitors to enter the park. The theme park officially reopened on April 16 after being closed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, tickets were sold with prior online registration and limited only to residents of California. Now, out-of-state guests will be welcome, but those guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and photo ID to enter the park. “As per government guidelines, out-of-state guests aged 16 and over who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now eligible to visit Universal Studios Hollywood,” an official statement read. ‘Universal Studios Hollywood. “Entrance tickets for out-of-state guests can only be purchased at the theme park entrance counters, subject to availability, with proof of vaccination and ID with photo for each guest. “ Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination are: a vaccination record or a digital photo / photo of an immunization record that includes the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided and the date the last dose was administered ; or vaccination documentation from a health care provider, showing in each case at least two weeks has passed since the second dose in two-dose vaccinations including Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or a single dose vaccine comprising Johnson and Johnson. The Universal website advises customers out of the state of check your ticket office before leaving for the park to make sure that the desired visit date has not already run out. Children under 16 will not be allowed as they are not yet eligible for vaccination. The theme park once again welcomed guests with some new and updated attractions. He officially unveiled his The Secret Life of Pets Dark Ride and a brand new 22ft tall Indominus Rex has been added to the finale of the Jurassic World revamped water arena. Face blankets and social distancing are still mandatory, and guests will be checked for temperature in parking structures prior to entering CityWalk and theme park front gates. California residents can continue to purchase tickets online and the party size for all visitors is limited to a maximum of three households. Tickets are $ 99- $ 129 for General Admission Day Passes and $ 179- $ 279 for Universal Express at universalstudioshollywood.com.

