



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The murder trial of Derek Chauvin was Minnesota’s first criminal trial to be broadcast live on television. It won’t be the last. Some in the Minnesota legal system were concerned about allowing the live broadcast of Chauvin’s trial over the murder of George Floyd, but the video feed had no major issues and increased public understanding of the trial. Minnesota Public Radio News reported. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County justice system said an order from Judge Peter Cahill allowing the live broadcast will still apply in August. trial of three other former Minneapolis officers accused of the deaths of Floyd, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Cahill ordered the trials will be broadcast live due to intense global interest in the case and limited court space due to the pandemic. Minnesota court rules generally prohibit cameras in criminal trials unless both parties agree to them. Although Chauvin’s attorney was quick to praise the live broadcast, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison objected to allowing the live broadcast because he said it could intimidate witnesses. But a week after the jury found Chauvin guilty, Ellison told WCCO-TV that the live broadcast went rather well, “and he was grateful to the judge for allowing juvenile witnesses to testify off camera. Cahill also blocked juror faces from being televised. Hennepin County Chief Justice Toddrick Barnette said he was also a longtime skeptic of cameras in the courtroom. He met with journalists and media lawyers ahead of the trial and worked closely with Court TV, which operated the cameras and provided its video feed to other news outlets. Over time, I felt more comfortable that they were genuinely interested in the integrity of the process and worked really hard to make sure there were no violations of the Judge Cahills’ order, Barnette said. Barnette said one of the biggest benefits of televising the trial was that the public was made aware of the process, from jury selection to the final verdict. Chauvin was convicted last week of second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Hell be doomed on June 25. Find APs full coverage of George Floyd’s death at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

