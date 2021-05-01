Bollywood stars help Covid-19 crisis after Maldives reaction





Several Bollywood stars are now offering their support in India’s fight against Covid-19 after previously being criticized for escaping the Maldives during the crisis. The likes of Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Ranbir Kapoor visited the Maldives for a lavish vacation. While some stars have kept their vacations private, other images brazenly displayed on the island. Meanwhile, the rest of India was struggling with a significant second wave. Cases go well over 300,000 a day while medical supplies like oxygen are in short supply. .adslot_1 {width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media (min width: 500px) {.adslot_1 {width: 468px; height: 60px; }} @media (min width: 800px) {.adslot_1 {width: 685px; height: 90px; }} Internet users criticized them for showing their “privilege” and “insensitivity” while others in the country struggled to cope with the virus. Following the backlash, the same Bollywood stars who went on vacation are now lending their support. Alia Bhatt visited the Maldives with Ranbir Kapoor and the couple were criticized. They were criticized mainly because they traveled shortly after recovering from Covid-19 on their own. Alia has now turned her son’s Instagram profile into a Covid-19 hotline, with reporter Faye D’Souza. The actress has also posted government hotlines for various states. Alia wrote: “It is a time of great uncertainty. Infrastructure and information need time. “We are limited in what we can do for infrastructure. But we can do our part to identify and amplify the information. “I’m happy to be working with Faye D’Souza, who helps us identify the information and we will both amplify it in the best possible way. We hope this helps you. Be careful and stay safe. “ Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who also suffered backlash for their vacation, encouraged their supporters to get the shot. Disha, who has actively posted photos from her vacation, posted: “Guys, we can all have a little party to protect our homeland. Let’s get vaccinated. Other Bollywood stars have shown their support for the Covid-19 response. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas organized a fundraiser in collaboration with GiveIndia. Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation has launched a food truck that provides meals to frontline workers and police in Mumbai. Sonu Sood transports sick patients, provides medicine and distributes blood plasma while encouraging people to get vaccinated. He wrote, “The speed at which we receive inquiries across the country. Do my best to reach everyone. “Everyone… please come on. We need more primary fire. Make the most of your abilities. “ Other Bollywood stars include Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and Ayushmann Khurrana.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos