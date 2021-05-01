Every actor and character confirmed for Black Adam

After years of development, Dwayne Johnson is finally ready to debut as Black Adam in the DCEU movie Black adam next summer. After character creation in 2019 Shazam, DC gave fans their best look yet on Black Adam with concept art and a sizzling reel presentation at DC Fandome last year.

RELATED: DCEU: 10 Possible Villains For The Black Adam Movie

For his first solo outing, Black Adam will be joined by the Justice Society of America, a precursor to the Justice League who first appeared in the comics in 1940. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead, the film has regularly filled the remains there with members of the Justice Society of America and other actors in roles that have yet to be revealed.

11 Uli Latukefu

Uli Latukefu is the latest actor to join the cast of Black adamin an unknown role. He is the actor Dwayne Johnson personally chose to portray a younger version of himself in Young Rock. Uli Latukefu bears a striking resemblance to Dwayne Johnson and now has experience in capturing his ways.

Because of this, it’s very possible that Uli Latukefu is playing a younger version of Black Adam, possibly appearing in a flashback or in scenes from the old Kahndaq.

ten Mo Amer

It was recently confirmed that Mo Amer would join the cast of Black adam. Mo Amer is a Palestinian-American comedian best known for his work on the Emmy-winning Hulu show. Frame. We have not yet announced who he will play with Black adam.

It’s unclear whether he will play a character from the comics or an original character created for the film. Either way, he’ll likely be used to bring an element of comedic relief based on his previous work.

9 Bodhi sabongui

Bodhi Sabongui was recently thrown into a secret but “key” role in Black adam. While it is not known who Bodhi Sabongui will play, it is very possible that he plays Aman, Black Adam’s nephew who plays an atragic and crucial role in Black Adam’s origin story. It remains to be seen how faithfully Black Adam will adapt his origin and whether or not Aman will appear in the film.

Bodhi Sabongui has appeared on shows such as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Baby-Sitters Clubs, and A million little things as well as the WWE movie Main event.

8 James Cusati-Moyer

Broadway Star James Cusati-Moyer has joined the cast of Black adam in a role that has yet to be revealed. James Cusati-Moyer has proven to be a powerful dramatic actor and is currently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Slave game.

RELATED: DC: 10 Questions About Black Adam, Answered

Considering Black Adam’s origin, which is rooted in his time as a slave, someone with the talent and experience of James Cusati-Moyer is a great addition to the cast and could potentially play a significant role in the film.

7 Marwan Kenzari

Yet another intriguing actor who has been cast in an unknown role in Black adam is Marwan Kenzari. Marwan Kenzari is a rising actor, having recently starred in the Netflix comic book adaptation of The old guard Last year. Additionally, he played the evil wizard Jafar in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin in 2019.

Due to his reach, it’s hard to predict what kind of role he will play in the film, but with talent and experience in comic book movies and blockbusters, Marwan Kenzari is a natural fit for Black adam.

6 Quintessa Swindell as a cyclone

At the end of last year, it was announced that Quintessa Swindell, one of the stars of the Netflix show Trinkets, has been cast as Cyclone in Black adam. Cyclone will be a new member of the Justice Society, recruited by Doctor Fate and Hawkman.

In the comics, Maxine Hunkel, also known as Cyclone, is the granddaughter of Honorary Member of the Justice Society Red Tornado. Cyclone has the ability to manipulate wind, able to summon vortices and throw gusts of wind.

5 Aldis Hodge as Hawkman

It was announced that Aldis Hodge would play Hawkman Last year. Aldis Hodge had an entire year of career in 2020 as he played both in the Invisible Man and One night in Miami. As an acclaimed dramatic actor with a remarkable physique, Aldis Hodge is an obvious choice to play a superhero like Hawkman.

RELATED: 5 Things We Know About Black Adam (& 5 Fan Theories)

Hawkman has a confusing and inconsistent background, but he is generally described as a character who has reincarnated throughout history, often hailing from ancient Egypt. It has large wings that allow it to fly and usually carries a mace as a weapon.

4 Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz

Sarah Shahi, who has appeared in numerous television series, will play the character of Adrianna Tomaz, who is also known as Isis. First appeared in the 52 In arc story, Adrianna Tomaz is an activist who convinces Black Adam that she could help him change their country for the better. She receives a magic amulet and becomes the goddess Isis.

She then marries Black Adam and mitigates his most violent ways, helping him to become a force for good in the world. It’s a crucial role that could have a huge impact on Black Adam’s character arc.

3 Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher

To all the boys I’ve loved before Star Noah Centineo has been confirmed play Atom Smasher in Black adam. Al Rothstein, the Atom Smasher, is the grandson of Atom, one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America. Atom Smasher is able to control its molecular structure and manipulate its size and strength.

Like Cyclone, Atom Smasher is the grandchild of a Justice Society member who will be recruited by Hawkman and Doctor Fate to form the new Justice Society.

2 Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate

Pierce Brosnan is a beloved actor best known for his time as James Bond. He is no stranger to the world of blockbuster action movies. Black adam will become another notable entry in the filmography of the actor as he was confirmed to play Doctor Fate.

Kent Nelson, the first Doctor Fate, is an archaeologist who opened the tomb of Nabu the Wise, awakening him. Nabu then trains Kent Nelson to become a powerful wizard and gives him a magical helmet, amulet, and cloak. Doctor Fate is a founding member of the Justice Society and it appears that he will play a pivotal role in the formation of the new Justice Society in Black adam.

1 Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has become an incredibly influential actor who has anchored many blockbuster movies, proving he can wear franchises such as The fast and the furious and Jumanji. He was attached to play Black Adam since 2014. Dwayne Johnson’s connection and passion for the character has helped keep the project afloat over the years.

Black Adam is a complicated anti-hero who receives the same power as Shazam but uses it in a more violent and vengeful way. He’s clearly a character Dwayne Johnson is determined to play, and fans can look forward to finally seeing his version of Black Adam on the big screen next year.

NEXT: DCEU: Every Actor & Character Confirmed For Shazam! The fury of the gods



following

15 Napoleon Dynamite Quotes That Will Make You Say, “Gosh!”







About the Author