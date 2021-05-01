Game of Thrones star Esm Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse

The actress details allegations of sexual abuse by the gothic rock singer, while her lawyer says he is the victim of an attempted shakedown.



Game of thrones Star Esm Bianco has taken legal action against gothic rock icon Marilyn Manson, alleging a series of physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse over the course of a multi-year relationship.

Bianco claims that Manson (real name Brian Warner) “used drugs, force and threats of force to coerce Ms. Bianco into sexual acts on multiple occasions” and “raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011. this date”.

Bianco played Ros on HBO’s fantasy series starting in 2011. His allegations followWestworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accusing Manson of abuse during their relationships.

“For too long my attacker has been left unchecked, thanks to money, fame and an industry that has turned a blind eye,” Bianco said in a statement. “Despite the many courageous women who spoke out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced and some of their voices will never be heard. other victims to demand their own small measure of justice. “

Manson’s attorney Howard King responded to the trial with this statement: “These allegations are proven to be false. To be clear, this complaint was only made after my client refused to be shaken by Ms Bianco. and his lawyer and yield to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never happened. We will vigorously challenge these allegations in court and are confident that we will succeed. “

In the complaint obtained by Hollywood journalist, lawsuit alleges Bianco was first introduced to Manson in 2005. After Mason’s divorce from Dita Von Teese in 2007, the lawsuit claims Manson asked Bianco for nude photos and suspended a film project potential for the actress. In 2009, Manson reportedly flew Bianco to Los Angeles to film a music video for his song “I Wanna Kill You Like They Do In The Movies”. Bianco expected a professional video shoot and instead learned that there was no crew and that she had to stay with Manson. The costume says she was told to wear lingerie as a costume and was not provided with food or allowed to sleep, but was given drugs and alcohol.

“Ms. Bianco was threatened and physically beaten,” says the lawsuit. “Mr. Warner repeatedly told Ms. Bianco that he would come to her room and rape her during the night. (…) He tried to force her to perform sex acts on camera with another woman who was present throughout the filming.Perhaps most gruesome, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler and beat her with a whip which Mr. Warner, was used by the Nazis. He also electrocuted her. “

The lawsuit claims Bianco believed that if she protested it would hurt her career or that Manson would continue to hurt her. The “video clip” never came out.

In 2009, the complaint states that Manson and Bianco began consensual sex. However, according to the lawsuit, Mason “bruised and bit Ms. Bianco and groped her publicly against her consent” and “attempted to bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco”.

The two pursued a long-distance relationship, then in 2011, Mason convinced Bianco to move to Los Angeles to live with him. The complaint alleges that Manson defrauded Bianco by falsely telling him that she would star in his next feature film. Phantasmagoria,controlled her movements and who she was allowed to see, and was verbally abusive of herself in front of others. The lawsuit alleges that at one point Mason “cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body. He then posted the photos online without her consent.” “

The lawsuit argues that Manson used a combination of abuse and manipulation and empty promises of employment and threats to his career, all resulting in loss of professional opportunities and lasting trauma. Bianco seeks a jury trial and unspecified compensatory damages.

Bianco is also suing former Masons manager Tony Ciulla alleging he violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act when Manson used fraud to bring Bianco to the United States and claims he ‘he acted as Biancos’ babysitter when Manson was not around. The management company responded in a statement: “This attempt to involve Ciulla Management in this action is not only without legal basis, but also offensive and absurd. We look forward to formally contesting these completely frivolous allegations.”

“As millions of survivors like me painfully know, our legal system is far from perfect,” Bianco added in a statement. “That’s why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law that gives thousands of domestic violence survivors precious extra healing time. But while fighting for a fairer legal system, I am doing also assert my right to demand that my attacker be detained. to account, using all avenues available. “

Hollywood journalist previously confirmed that the allegations against Manson by five women are under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Manson’s last social media post was on Instagram in February, in which it said: “Obviously my art and my life have long been controversial, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with No matter how – and why – others now choose to distort the past, it’s the truth. “