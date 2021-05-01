Entertainment
Game of Thrones star Esm Bianco sues Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse
The actress details allegations of sexual abuse by the gothic rock singer, while her lawyer says he is the victim of an attempted shakedown.
Game of thrones Star Esm Bianco has taken legal action against gothic rock icon Marilyn Manson, alleging a series of physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse over the course of a multi-year relationship.
Bianco claims that Manson (real name Brian Warner) “used drugs, force and threats of force to coerce Ms. Bianco into sexual acts on multiple occasions” and “raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011. this date”.
Bianco played Ros on HBO’s fantasy series starting in 2011. His allegations followWestworld actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accusing Manson of abuse during their relationships.
“For too long my attacker has been left unchecked, thanks to money, fame and an industry that has turned a blind eye,” Bianco said in a statement. “Despite the many courageous women who spoke out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced and some of their voices will never be heard. other victims to demand their own small measure of justice. “
Manson’s attorney Howard King responded to the trial with this statement: “These allegations are proven to be false. To be clear, this complaint was only made after my client refused to be shaken by Ms Bianco. and his lawyer and yield to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never happened. We will vigorously challenge these allegations in court and are confident that we will succeed. “
In the complaint obtained by Hollywood journalist, lawsuit alleges Bianco was first introduced to Manson in 2005. After Mason’s divorce from Dita Von Teese in 2007, the lawsuit claims Manson asked Bianco for nude photos and suspended a film project potential for the actress. In 2009, Manson reportedly flew Bianco to Los Angeles to film a music video for his song “I Wanna Kill You Like They Do In The Movies”. Bianco expected a professional video shoot and instead learned that there was no crew and that she had to stay with Manson. The costume says she was told to wear lingerie as a costume and was not provided with food or allowed to sleep, but was given drugs and alcohol.
“Ms. Bianco was threatened and physically beaten,” says the lawsuit. “Mr. Warner repeatedly told Ms. Bianco that he would come to her room and rape her during the night. (…) He tried to force her to perform sex acts on camera with another woman who was present throughout the filming.Perhaps most gruesome, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler and beat her with a whip which Mr. Warner, was used by the Nazis. He also electrocuted her. “
The lawsuit claims Bianco believed that if she protested it would hurt her career or that Manson would continue to hurt her. The “video clip” never came out.
In 2009, the complaint states that Manson and Bianco began consensual sex. However, according to the lawsuit, Mason “bruised and bit Ms. Bianco and groped her publicly against her consent” and “attempted to bring a minor back to the hotel with him and Ms. Bianco”.
The two pursued a long-distance relationship, then in 2011, Mason convinced Bianco to move to Los Angeles to live with him. The complaint alleges that Manson defrauded Bianco by falsely telling him that she would star in his next feature film. Phantasmagoria,controlled her movements and who she was allowed to see, and was verbally abusive of herself in front of others. The lawsuit alleges that at one point Mason “cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body. He then posted the photos online without her consent.” “
The lawsuit argues that Manson used a combination of abuse and manipulation and empty promises of employment and threats to his career, all resulting in loss of professional opportunities and lasting trauma. Bianco seeks a jury trial and unspecified compensatory damages.
Bianco is also suing former Masons manager Tony Ciulla alleging he violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act when Manson used fraud to bring Bianco to the United States and claims he ‘he acted as Biancos’ babysitter when Manson was not around. The management company responded in a statement: “This attempt to involve Ciulla Management in this action is not only without legal basis, but also offensive and absurd. We look forward to formally contesting these completely frivolous allegations.”
“As millions of survivors like me painfully know, our legal system is far from perfect,” Bianco added in a statement. “That’s why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law that gives thousands of domestic violence survivors precious extra healing time. But while fighting for a fairer legal system, I am doing also assert my right to demand that my attacker be detained. to account, using all avenues available. “
Hollywood journalist previously confirmed that the allegations against Manson by five women are under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Manson’s last social media post was on Instagram in February, in which it said: “Obviously my art and my life have long been controversial, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with No matter how – and why – others now choose to distort the past, it’s the truth. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]