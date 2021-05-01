



Sagittarians are spiritual, social, ambitious, exploratory, and optimistic people. Passionate, enthusiastic and social men are the most compatible with them. Here are 3 Bollywood characters most compatible with Sagittarius women.

Honest, adventurous, optimistic, independent, explorer, spiritual, etc. are some of the traits of Sagittarians. They are the explorer of all the signs of the zodiac. They want to travel to different places in the world, gain new experiences, learn new things. They are very social and enjoy meeting new people and having a good conversation with them. So, here are 3 Bollywood characters who are the most compatible with Sagittarius women. Imraan Qureshi, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara The character of Imraan, played by Farhan Akhtar, is a carefree person. He is the party life who loves to make jokes, meet new people, travel to different places and enjoy life. Every Sagittarius girl would love to have a partner like her. Akash Malhotra, Dil Chahta Hai This character, played by Amir Khan, is another carefree person. He loves going on vacation to visit new places. He maintains close ties with his friends and spends most of the time with them. He loves to party and enjoy his whole life. Akash doesn’t think much about his future plans. He just wants to live in the moment. All of these traits are a perfect match for the Sagittarius personality. Kabir Thapar, Yeh Jawani hai Deewani Kabir Thapar, played by Ranbir Kapoor, has the ambition to be a successful photographer, but at the same time, he has a great urge to travel to different places of the world. But Kabir also cares about his friends and that is why he travels so far to attend Aditis’ wedding and cherish their old friendship. This is what every Sagittarius girl would love to see in her partner. Read also:3 Bollywood Characters Most Compatible With Scorpio Women X

