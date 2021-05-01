HBO’s Green Lantern has picked a lead actor, and the show looks ambitious





HBO Max’s upcoming Green Lantern show has found one of its tracks, with news that Ratched actor Finn Wittrock will play Green Lantern Corps member Guy Gardner. This casting news comes via Deadline (and was retweeted by HBO Max’s communication team, suggesting that’s the real deal), who report that Wittrock will play one of several Green Lantern heroes set to appear in the series. Wittrock received two Emmy nominations for his roles as Dandy Mott in American Horror Story: Freak Show and Jeffrey Trail in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The Green Lantern show, which does not yet have a release date, will apparently span decades and galaxies. That’s the really cool part of this project, based on the sounds of it: The Guy Gardner sections of Green Lantern will take place in 1984, according to the report, while another part of the series will follow the Agent. FBI gay and first Green Lantern Alan Scott in 1941. The Alan Scott sections will take place on Earth, while the Guy Gardner parts of the show will feel more cosmic. It seems like an ambitious series, which makes it an exciting proposition. Expect more Green Lantern characters to appear as well: Writers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith will take inspiration from all iterations of the DC character. What other green lanterns will appear? At the moment, we don’t know how many versions of the DC superhero will appear in this series, but alongside Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, we hope to see notable characters like John Stewart, Hal Jordan, Jessica Cruz and Sinestro appear. . . Scott was the first version of the character from the comics and a founding member of the original Justice League, while Jessica is a more recent addition who first appeared in 2014 and is part of the DC Superhero Girls animated show. Those who watched the largely ridiculed 2011 Green Lantern film may remember Sinestro, where he was played by Mark Strong. Silver Age Lantern Hal Jordan remains arguably the best-known version of the character although John Stewart is the Green Lantern who notably starred in the animated series Justice League. Today’s best HBO Max deals







