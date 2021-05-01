Hollywood Park police find suspected catalytic converter thief in the act





HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas A Hollywood Park policeman made an arrest in connection with a catalytic converter theft after the suspect fled, then returned to the scene minutes later, allegedly trying to play with his involvement. An officer patrolling the 16100 block of San Pedro Avenue noticed a flash of light coming from under a parked vehicle. When he got closer, he saw two feet stick out, according to Hollywood Park Police Chief Shad Prichard. Because we were hit on multiple occasions as well, we pretty much had an idea of ​​what was going on, Prichard said. The officer saw the alleged thief get up, drop his saw and run away. But a few minutes later, the suspect returned to the scene of the crime, saying he was there to retrieve his stolen truck. The officer knew exactly what he was wearing, saw him face to face, had his flashlight on him. So he had a very good description of the individual. So he was caught, Prichard said. A d James Jasso, 30, is charged with misdemeanor, criminal mischief and circumvention of arrest. Police said the catalytic converter Jasso was trying to remove was still hanging, but there were three more inside the vehicle, along with metal cutting equipment. Tai Nguyen, owner of the van involved in the theft, says this has happened several times already in the decades he has done business in the area. A d

