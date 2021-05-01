‘Night Court’ revival adds ‘Big Bang Theory’ alum alongside returning star





the Night court The sequel series starring original star John Larroquette is getting closer to an NBC pilot order and his latest casting might be enough to put him on top. The Big Bang Theory Star Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette on the hit CBS series, has now agreed to star on the series. Rauch, 40, was a driving force behind the news Night court and was already an executive producer on the project. This will be the first post-The Big Bang Theory TV role for Rauch. Even though she was invested in seeing Night court Returning to the small screen, she had originally planned to work only behind the scenes as an EP for Warner Bros. Deadline. However, after reading the new script, she agreed to act. She will play Judge Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson in the original series. Like her father, Abby oversees the night shift in a Manhattan impeachment court. Larroquette will be back to play DA Dan Fielding. The pilot screenplay was written by Dan Rubin, who is also an executive producer. Rauch and her husband, Winston Rauch, are executive producers on After January, which is based out of Warner Bros. Television, which also produced the original series. Night court debuted on NBC in 1984 and ran for seven seasons. Larroquette has won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series four times and the series has been nominated three times for Outstanding Emmy Comedy Series. Rauch is a fan of the original series and approached WB TV to revive it. Night court was created by Reinhold Weege. Unfortunately, the show is not available to stream with a subscription anywhere, but is available for hire. Rauch has joined The Big Bang Theory in Season 3 and was a main actor until the end of the show in 2019. She also starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix movie The laundery and comedy 2019 Ode to Joy. Rauch and Winston also wrote the 2015 sports comedy The bronze. As for Larroquette, he also won an Emmy for The practice and won a Golden Globe nomination for Night court in 1988. Most recently he starred in Paramount + ‘s The good fight, CBS ‘ Blood and treasure, and an episode of The twilight zone to restart. In 2017, he starred in the short-lived CBS comedy Me, me and me.

