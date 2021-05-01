Harpreet Brar took a jibe in Bollywood Akshay Kumar after Punjab Kings win over RCB in IPL 2021 said we don’t wear turban for money





Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar played a starring role with bat and ball against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday as he propelled his side to a stunning 34 innings victory at Narendra Modi Stadium. Brar scored a crucial 25 step before picking up the wickets from RCB skipper Virat Kohli – 35, Glenn Maxwell – duck and AB de Villiers fit – 3 points to derail the Bangalore chase. For his full show, the 25-year-old won his first IPL ‘Player of the Match’ award. Also Read – Harpreet Brar Reacts On Virat Kohli Wicket After PBKS Beat RCB In IPL 2021 Game A week ago, the Moga-born left arm spinner hit back at an Instagram troll who compared him to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar from the movie – ‘Singh Is Bliing’. Brar took offense at the comparison and searched movie star Kumar. Kumar, 53, had played the role of a turbaned Sikh in the 2015 film which did well at the box office. Also Read – Virat Kohli’s gesture towards Harpreet Brar after the Kings of Punjab defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 goes viral | WATCH THE VIDEO “Paaji aap singh bling ke Akshay Kumar dikhte ho – Brother, you look like Akshay Kumar in the movie Singh is Bliing,” the troll wrote on his Instagram account. Also Read – IPL 2021 Points Table After PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings Jump to Fifth Place While KL Rahul Holds Orange Cap Brar was not amused. “Paise k liye Turban nhi pehnte hum (You don’t wear a turban for money. Emoticon: folded hands #isupportfarmers,” he replied on his Twitter account with the screenshot of the question on his Instagram timeline. Paise k liye nhi Turban nhi pehnte hum 🙏🏽 #isupportfarmers pic.twitter.com/lghpeG83wB – Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) April 25, 2021 This is Brar’s third IPL season, but he has only made four appearances in his career. Friday’s game was the first of the 2021 IPL. However, he became memorable. He scored an undefeated 17-ball 25 and then knocked out RCB skipper Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell to put the brakes on RCB’s pursuit. With captain Rahul, Brar then added 61 points for the undefeated eighth wicket to save the team after RCB bowlers took the initiative after Gayle was fired in the 11th. Thanks to Brar’s full show, the Punjab-based franchise won the match by 34 runs.







