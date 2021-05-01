How Hollywood reexamines problematic classic movies

While many Old Hollywood films have stood the test of time, there are aspects of these classics that are now seen as outdated and problematic.

For years there has been a battle over what to do with old racist, sexist and homophobic films. But finding common ground was hard to find. That is, until now.

For years there has been a battle over what to do with old racist, sexist and homophobic films, but finding common ground has been hard to find.

In a recent interview for “LA Times today, “Associate editor and columnist at Opinion Editions Nicholas Goldberg joined host Lisa McRee in sharing her thoughts on how these films can be used to learn through a ‘modern lens.’

Goldberg said watching these classic films may shock viewers today, given the awareness of systemic racism.

“The most famous is probably ‘Gone with the Wind,’ which is unmistakably a film that glorifies the slave system and romances the old South. And it’s really shocking to watch these days,” he said. . “But there are many more, and the ones I thought of were ‘The Searchers’, which portrayed Native Americans as vicious, violent and animalistic. There is a racist scene in Aubrey Hepburn’s film’ Breakfast at Tiffany’s “, and I recently watched the movie” Seven Brides for Seven Brothers “.”

This debate on the search for a “common ground” between filmmakers, cinephiles, film critics and broadcasters has been going on for years.

“We are in the midst of a vast cultural war; some call it the culture of cancellation, and others call it political correctness,” he said. “We are in the midst of a war over how to deal with old statues and old buildings that bear the names of people who were slavers or were racists or eugenics. It is no surprise that the film industry has been subdued. There is one side of that debate, and there are people who watch these old movies that are racist, sexist, or homophobic and refuse to watch them because they send the wrong messages. other people say that getting rid of these movies is considered culture cancellation. So you have this conflict between these two sides at the extremes, and I got interested in the subject because I thought there was maybe -be common ground.

The Turner Classic Movies network found a way to deal with what it called the “problematic” or “disturbing” old movies in a series called “Reframed,” which took place in March.

“Turner Classic Movies picked 18 movies that they found disturbing, that people liked over the years, but raised issues. They decided to show the movies with more context and story. They asked. for film experts to discuss the before and after movies. They did it for four weeks, they showed these 18 movies, and it was interesting to watch them and hear discussions about the problematic parts of them Goldberg said.

After the racial justice protests this summer, Hollywood is rethinking what’s done, who can do it, and what still should be shown from the past.

“The whole industry is grappling with this issue. They’re struggling to find diversity within actors and writers and how to handle these old movies,” Goldberg said. “Some studios and streaming services put warnings on the content of movies before showing them. Disney has a monthly meeting with a committee of outside advisers to talk about diversity, inclusiveness and all those issues. I’m sure all of them. the studios are doing it. It’s a time of reconsideration; we don’t want to make offensive movies in the future. We don’t want to just slap things on the screen for people to watch without any context and without understanding this. that they’re about to see. I think that’s a step in the right direction, that there’s some common ground to be found, so we don’t have to bury these movies forever. ”

