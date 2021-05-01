Entertainment
Disneyland to launch new annual pass program this year – Orange County Register
Disneyland will launch a new membership program this year to replace the annual pass program that was canceled in January over fears that the demand for a million pass holders will overwhelm the parks once they reopen. after a year-long coronavirus shutdown.
Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said on the D23 Inside Disney podcast that the new Anaheim Theme Parks Membership Program will launch this year.
We’re working on that right now and we’ll clearly be launching something before the end of the year, Potrock said on the Podcast D23. It’s going to be an exciting program that people our biggest fans, quite frankly, our most loyal fans, I think, are going to be very responsive to.
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen at reduced capacity with rides and attractions on Friday, April 30 after a 13-month pandemic shutdown.
We thought this was a great opportunity for us to reinvent the annual pass program which was not only built over the past two decades, but was based on how our guests and fans want to use the parks. , Potrock said on the podcast.
As of April 1, California theme parks could reopen at 15% attendance capacity in red / substantial level 2, 25% capacity in orange / moderate level 3, and 35% in yellow level 4. / least restrictive according to Gavin Newsoms Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines.
Still operating under pretty intense capacity restrictions, Potrock said on the podcast. So there will be a lot less people in the parks initially and quite honestly hopefully a lot less people in the parks as we manage the ability to improve the guest experience as we go along. .
Disneyland shocked fans by canceling its annual four-decade pass holder program in January and announcing that a new membership program would be unveiled at a later date.
The new membership program is still expected to roll out sometime after Disneyland and DCA reopens on April 30.
We were just trying to have time to create a new program that allows us to create something that we think is more personalized and more appropriate to move forward into this new normal, Potrock said in January.
Potrock said in January that he hoped to launch the new membership program when Disneyland and DCA reopened.
Our hope is to be ready for it whenever we are allowed to open. That’s our hope, Potrock said in January. We are all working on the bridge to develop this as quickly as possible.
Disneyland officials won’t say how many people have annual passes, but theme park industry watchers have put the number at 1 million.
Annual pass holders made up around 50% of Disneyland attendance, according to UBS financial analysts.
