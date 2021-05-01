Another Covid death in Bollywood: actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died





The year 2021 has also started to behave like 2020. On Saturday morning Bollywood hears sad news again. TV and Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of complications from covid-19. Interestingly, Bikramjeet was a retired army officer who joined the film industry after his retirement. Since a soldier is never said to be on leave, this man did not let his retirement retire from work. His death was a shock to the industry and created a more tense situation due to the outbreak of covid. Actor and industry colleague Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter account and expressed grief over the loss. The actor writes, Oh my God !! What sad news !! we have known each other for 14 years since the creation of 1971! MAJOR PEACE REST !! so shocking !!. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who worked with Bikramjeet in the movie Bypass Road wrote a heartfelt note for the deceased actor, which is extremely sad news. I have known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked together on so many films. The last thing being Byepass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being, he was and will always be remembered. #RIP my dear friend will be missed. Also read: A Covid patient is not untouchable, beautifully explained in Bipasha Basus post The late actor has worked in films and television shows. In the TV industry, he has worked in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Special Ops. Besides shows, he also worked in numerous TV commercials. Some of his mind-boggling works in the film industry include Page 3, Attack on the Ghazi, 2 States, Murder 2, and Bypass Road.







