Grammy Awards cut nominations review boards

The Grammy Awards changed their tone and voted to remove its groups of nominating panels that determined key award contenders on the highly coveted music show.

The Recording Academy made the announcement Friday after the board met and approved the change. The decision came hours after The Associated Press reported that the academy was planning to discuss its nominating review boards and whether it was time to eliminate them.

“This has been a year of unprecedented and transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I am extremely proud to be able to continue our growth path with these latest updates to our awards process,” said Harvey Mason Jr., President of interim academy and CEO, said in a statement Friday.

“This is a new, action-driven academy that has doubled its commitment to serving the needs of the music community. While change and progress are the primary drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain. the Grammy Award is the only peer-reviewed and peer-voted recognition in music, ”he continued.“ We are honored to work alongside the music community throughout the year to refine and protect integrity of the award process. “

The major change comes months after The Weeknd lambasted the Grammys and called them “corrupt” after he failed to earn any nominations for the 2021 show despite having the biggest single of the year with “Blinding Lights. “. Nominees will now be based solely on the votes of the academy’s over 11,000 voting members.

For the Grammys’ four best albums, songs and records of the year, featuring Best New Artist, a nominations review committee of at least 20 music generalists in recent years selected the top eight nominees. among those who were voted in the top 20.

The majority of the 84 Grammy categories were voted on by Nomination Review Boards, which aimed to protect the integrity of a specific genre and serve as additional checks and balances. While the nominees for some categories like Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance were based solely on votes, a number of genre categories had nomination review boards. These included rap, rock, R&B, country, dance / electronic music, American roots, Latin, jazz, and gospel / Christian music. Nomination review committees for these groups consisted of 13-17 voting members who selected five candidates from the top 15.

But questions have arisen for years around the nomination process, with music industry players calling for more transparency as the selection of finalists is done behind closed doors. Others claimed that members of key nominating committees promote projects they have worked on or projects they favor based on their personal connections.

Last year, the academy announced that musicians invited to sit on a nominations review committee should agree to the terms of a conflict of interest declaration form and indicate whether they would benefit from the nomination of an artist for this category, if the links are financial, family. or creative.

It appeared to be a response to former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan, who was only fired months into her job and days before the 2020 Grammys. Dugan had said the awards show was rigged and scrambled by conflicts of interest.

Doubts about the Grammys voting process reached greater heights when The Weeknd, who topped the charts with “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” released a hit album with “After Hours” and even performed at the Super Bowl has been severely snubbed this year. show, which took place last month. The Grammys contrasted with most other music shows, where The Weeknd was a key nominee (he won 16 Billboard Music Awards nominations on Thursday), and he vowed to boycott the show.

Change has been a center of conversation at the Grammys for years. The organization has been criticized for the diversity of its top awards, which rarely go to contemporary rap and R&B stars, including heavyweights like Beyonc, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Drake, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and John Legend. While these acts won in the rap and R&B categories, when it comes to major awards such as album, song, and record of the year, the winners tend to be in the pop, rock, jazz genres. or country. The organization was also targeted for its lack of female winners in the top categories.

While there was some negativity associated with nominating review boards, some members preferred them so that they could protect who is allowed to be a specific genre. For example, the field of rap at the Grammys added a nominations review committee three years after Macklemore and Ryan Lewis won three rap Grammys in 2014 against Kendrick Lamar, a move that was heavily criticized by the music community and the public, and even by Macklemore himself. Due to the hip-hop duo’s success in the pop charts, some members involved in the Grammy nomination process decided to push their submissions into the pop realm. But that decision was overturned, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis were allowed to compete in rap and ultimately won big.

In the aftermath of the debacle, a nominating review board was added to rap to prevent similar issues from occurring. Fast forward four years to 2021, and the nominees for Best Rap Albums were debated because the twenty-five who top the charts and streaming behemoths weren’t nominated, including Lil Baby, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. Instead, the nominations went to rappers known for their lyricism like Jay Electronica, Freddie Gibbs, D Smoke and Nas, who won the honor.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on January 31, 2022. Nominees will be announced later this year.