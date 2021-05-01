SCOOP: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwalas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to undergo title change: Bollywood News





Seven years after their blockbuster, Stroke, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala find themselves on the comedy, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the main woman with Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in key roles. Bollywood Hungama exclusively learned that Salman, Sajid and Farhad are in discussions to change the title of the film. “They want to change the title of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and rename it. They are considering multiple titles and a new one will be locked down very soon, ”a business source told Bollywood Hungama. The real reason for changing the title is to avoid any sort of controversy surrounding the film’s release. Salman and Sajid respect all religions, however, didn’t want anyone to misinterpret their title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali like something that pokes fun at two festivals. Therefore, the hunt is now on for a new title. “ Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwalitells the story of a family that believes in the oneness of God. Apparently, the source of the plot is Salman Khan’s own family. Her father is a Muslim. Her mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is Catholic. The Salmans family is a living example of community friendship. The plot of the films will be similar. It will depict the ups and downs of a family that celebrates Eid and Diwali with the same fervor. It will be Salmans’ homage to the enduring spirit of unity and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently stale atmosphere in the country.Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwaliwill bring the cinematic experience back to the days of films like Yash ChoprasDharmputraandDhool Ka Phool.It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim friendship, the source says. The long-awaited film is slated for release around September of this year, once Salman Khan completes his current assignment, Yash Raj Film production, Tiger 3, with Maneesh Sharma as director. In other news, his next film, Radhe: your most wanted bhai, everything is confirmed for an opening of Eid 2021 in cinemas as well as the digital world in pay per view format. The trailer as well as the first song, Seeti Maar, has a good audience on YouTube. Just after time, he will bring the movie Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth, which features him as a Sikh cop and Aayush as a gangster. Also read: SCOOP: Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal Undergo Look Test for Salman Khans Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; filming starts soon Other pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

