PAHO special actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of COVID-19. Richa Chadha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vikram Bhatt and more pay tribute





A photo of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal. (Image courtesy: neilnitinmukesh ) Strong points “Rest in peace Major,” wrote Richa Chadha

“Gone too early”, she added.

“Extremely sad news,” actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote New Delhi: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, best known for his performance in Anil Kapoor’s series 24 and web-series Special operations, died of COVID-19. The 52-year-old actor was a retired army officer. News of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s death was announced by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on social media. Vikram Bhatt has worked with Bikramjeet Kanwarpal on numerous films, including 3d creature and Horror story. Sharing a photo of the deceased actor, Vikram Bhatt wrote on Instagram: “Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away. Taken from us by the cruel pandemic. I have done a lot of movies with him and it doesn’t come close to home “The days are turning into a long obituary and yet every life we ​​lose can only be a number. We cannot allow it to become a number. Everyone is a special friend. May their soul rest in peace.” . “ Richa Chadha re-tweeted a post shared by actor Gulshan Devaiah and wrote: “Rest in peace Major. Gone too early!” Rest in peace Major.

Went soon! https://t.co/1wBG8C1vuo LeRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 1, 2021 Neil Nitin Mukesh, who co-starred with Bikramjeet in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, bypass road and Shortcut Romeo, wrote this in his eulogy: “Extremely sad news. I have known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked on so many films together. The last one was Ring road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being that he was and will always be remembered. #RIP I will miss you my dear friend. “ Director Ashoke Pandit tweeted: “Sad to hear of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s disappearance this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television series. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. “ Sad to learn of the disappearance of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid.

A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in numerous films and television series.

My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. ! Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021 Actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote: “And we lose another … The happiest, gentlest, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet … RIP.” And we lose another … The happiest, most gentlemanly, always positive and smiling Major Bikramjeet … RIP pic.twitter.com/JD46LeX6lk Rohit Bose Roy (@ rohitroy500) May 1, 2021 Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has played in supporting roles in many films such as Page 3, Company, Rocket Singh: Seller of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chance Pe Dance, 2 States, Zanjeer, and TV series like 24, Mere Rang Mein Rangne ​​Waali, Siyasat and Special operations.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos