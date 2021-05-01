AMC Networks CEO Compensation 2020 Disclosed





1:39 p.m. PDT 04/30/2021



Georg Szalai

Etan Vlessing





The company disclosed the compensation of its senior executives in a regulatory file.

AMC Networks President and CEO Josh Sapan received compensation of $ 11.8 million in 2020, up from $ 20.2 million in 2019. In 2018, Sapan had earned $ 20.6 million, after $ 29.6 million in 2017, $ 30.5 million in 2016, $ 17.7 million in 2015 and $ 40.3 million in 2014, when he benefited from a modified and updated employment contract which included a one-off special bonus for maintaining equity. Last year, Sapan earned a salary of $ 2 million and no bonus, the same as in the previous two years. His stock awards in 2020 were $ 5.5 million, well down from $ 13.8 million in stock awards in 2019. And Sapan’s non-stock incentive plan compensation at 4 , $ 23 million in 2020 was roughly the same amount he received in that category in the previous one. two years. The company behind The walking dead home AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel and WE tv unveiled annual compensation for Sapan and other senior executives in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AMC Networks COO Edward Carroll earned $ 6.68 million in total compensation last year, compared to total compensation of $ 8.41 million in 2019. And CFO Sean Sullivan saw his salary drop last year to $ 2.25 million, from $ 5.1 million in 2019. AMC Networks surpassed its streaming subscriber target for 2020, ending the year with more than 6 million of its four niche streamers, namely Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and allblk, formerly UMC, growing faster in the middle of home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its AMC +, which showcases the best of AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV, and more, also performed well. As a result, the company has raised its longer-term forecast and now plans to reach over 9 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2021 and 20 to 25 million by 2025. AMC Networks stock fell more than 10% in 2020. Its net profit fell 37%. Despite the pandemic, “2020 has been a year of strong performance for AMC Networks, as we continued to transform our company while successfully navigating what has been a particularly difficult and uncertain operating environment,” said Sapan. earlier this year. “AMC Networks is now the global leader in targeted streaming and with the addition of our new premium AMC + bundle, streaming is now the most important area of ​​growth for our company.” He added, “Our proven and continuing ability to selectively create and manage must-have content enables us to fuel the content pipeline that supports all of our offerings. Our strategy offers us strong favorable winds, and we believe that there are significant and lasting opportunities. ahead of us as we continue to rebuild our business. “







