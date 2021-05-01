Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma or Alia Bhatt: which Bollywood actress would you like to make her Hollywood debut?
While Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt have proven to be forces to be reckoned with in Bollywood, we’re curious as to which talented actress you’d like to see make her Hollywood debut. Vote in our poll and comment below.
In recent years, Bollywood fans have enthusiastically watched megastars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone make their mark in Hollywood. While DP left us mesmerized by his knockout action avatar in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Priyanka Chopra has a host of exciting plans to look forward to – Matrix 4, Text for you and Citadel, among many others.
There are many more talented Bollywood actresses who we believe would make memorable Hollywood debuts; Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, to name a few. As for Kat, the 37-year-old actress has repeatedly proven to be a box office lucky charm as she worked with Bollywood Creme de la Crme and continues to be at the top of her game. art. With her stellar look as a bonus, we think Katrina would be the perfect candidate to make her Hollywood debut next.
We also have Anushka, whose eccentric choices for film roles as an actress and producer are top notch. Much like Kaif, Sharma has also worked with the best of the best in Bollywood and has proven her performing skills through her incredible repertoire. We can fully imagine western fans falling for Anushka’s contagious personality both on and off screen.
Let’s not forget Alia, whose versatility knows no bounds. In just a few short years, Bhatt has proven herself to be a force to be reckoned with, as her fabulous performances are proof of that. We think Alia has what it takes to make an awesome Hollywood debut, as tall as she is. Student of the year debut in Bollywood.
This raises the question for Bollywood fans; Which talented actress would you like to see make her Hollywood debut? Vote in our poll below and don’t forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular Bollywood actress in the comments section below.
[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
