



NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.The Los Angeles Police Department will be hosting a series of DUI checkpoints this weekend, including a stop in North Hollywood. The patrollers will be assigned to Lamkershim Boulevard and Stagg Street from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday evening. “The locations of the checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI accidents and arrests,” LAPD said in a statement. “The main purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by dissuading drivers from driving under the influence. During the check, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and / or drugs. “ LAPD has offered the following tips to keep drivers safe on the roads. “See someone who is clearly impaired trying to drive? Take the keys and help them make alternate arrangements to find a sober path back.” Report Drunk Drivers Call 911.

Are you having a party? Offer non-alcoholic drinks. Watch who drinks and how they get home. Funding for DUI checkpoints comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” said Commander Woodyard, Commander of the Traffic Group. “We are always on the lookout for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is always dangerous.” Find the full list of checkpoints below. Friday April 16, 2021 DUI Checkpoint from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Slauson Avenue and Hoover Street in Los Angeles

DUI Checkpoint 7:00 p.m. to midnight at Hyperion Avenue and Scotland Street in Los Angeles Saturday April 17, 2021 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM DUI Saturation Patrol in the Newton area

DUI Checkpoint from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Lankershim Boulevard and Stagg Street in North Hollywood To request that your name be removed from an arrest report, submit these mandatory elements at [email protected] The DUI checkpoint will be held in North Hollywood The response rules: Be respectful. It is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated.

It is a space for friendly local discussions. No racist, discriminatory, vulgar or threatening language will be tolerated. Be transparent. Use your real name and save your affirmations.

Use your real name and save your affirmations. Keep it local and relevant. Make sure your answers stay on topic.

Make sure your answers stay on topic. Review the Community patch rules. Reply to this articleReply

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos