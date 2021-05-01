Helen McCrory dies: friends ignored cancer battle





Helen died aged 52 last month (Photo: Getty) Friends of Helen McCrorys only found out about her battle with cancer days before she died at the age of 52. Damian Lewis confirmed on April 16 that his actress wife passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by a surge of love from friends and family following a heroic battle with cancer. The news came as a shock to fans and the showbiz world, as McCrory had kept his illness private. Lewiss Homeland co-star David Harewood has revealed he didn’t find out McCrory was fighting cancer days before he died. The 55-year-old actor recounted The mirror: Damian made contact a few days before the news, he let us all know. It was all very, very upsetting. Nobody knew. Neither of us knew what she was up against. It was shocking and incredibly sad. Damian has done a terrific job dealing with all of this publicly. Damian told David a few days before Helens died (Photo: Dave M. Benett / Getty Images) Other family friends were sworn into secrecy, with McCrorys’ friend, theater director Carrie Cracknell, telling BBC Radio 4s Today: Helen wanted to be very private about her illness – very few people knew. We have sworn to secrecy. Peaky Blinders star McCrory had appeared on Good Morning Britain with her husband just a month before his death, to discuss their charitable work with the Princes Trust. Host Kate Garraway asked if the actress had a sore throat, saying she looked a little bit dirty, with McCrory joking: No, I have kids. Weeks later Lewis, 50, announced in a statement that his wife had died, saying: She died as she lived. Without fear. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, little one, in the air, and thank you. Damian said his wife was fearless in her battle with cancer (Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage) Later the motherland star wrote in the Sunday Times of his wife’s generosity and humor, saying: She was utterly heroic in her illness. Funny, of course generous, courageous, without complaint, constantly reminding us how lucky we have been, how blessed we are. His generosity extended to encouraging all three of us to live. Live fully, seize opportunities, live adventures. Just a few weeks ago she told us from her bed I want daddy to have girlfriends lots of them you all gotta love again love is not possessive but you know Damian, at least try to go through the funeral without kissing someone. More: Helen McCrory

McCrory was best known for her role as Aunt Polly on the BBC series Peaky Blinders, which is currently filming its final series. She also played the role of Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, Clair Dowar in the James Bond film Skyfall and Cherie Blair in The Queen and The Special Relationship, and has appeared on recent shows including MotherFatherSon, Quiz and Roadkill. McCrory is survived by Lewis, whom she married in 2007, and their children Manon and Gulliver. MORE: Grammys Brings Major Changes To Awards Process After Secret Committees Criticism

MORE: Britney Spears’ Father Said Popstar Has Dementia In Guardianship Documents, BBC Documentary Says









