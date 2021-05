Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of complications from Covid-19

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who has been featured in many popular movies, TV shows and web series, died on Friday due to complications from Covid-19. He was 52 years old. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss of the talented actor on Twitter. He tweeted: “It’s sad to hear about the disappearance of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning because of #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in numerous films and television series. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. “ Bikramjeet Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003 after retiring from the Indian Army. He has appeared in films like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States and The Ghazi Attack, among others. On television, he has played leading roles in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Anil Kapoor’s 24. He was last seen in the popular Disney Plus Hotstar web series Special Ops. After news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s disappearance surfaced online, celebrities took to social media to mourn the disappearance. Neil Nitin Mukesh posted on Instagram: “Extremely sad news. I have known Major Bikramjeet for so many years. He and I have worked together on so many films. The last being Bypass Road. Such a fantastic, encouraging and energetic human being that he was and will always be remembered. #RIP I will miss you my dear friend ”. Singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani paid tribute to the late actor by tweeting: “A man who gave dignity to everything he did, #BikramjeetKanwarpal wore the Fauji stamp. I have Hind, sir. Actor and voice actor Ashwin Mushran recalled his first meeting with Kanwarpal by sharing, “Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has passed away. I first met him in the queue for an audition in 2003 – 2004. We have bumped into each other several times over the years and have kept in touch. Goodbye Major… We’ll meet on another line somewhere. Actor Gulshan Devaiah recalled, “During my early days, I performed alongside him in a corporate play for Tata. He told me many stories about the casting and the movies. Call me Bizz, he said. Sad news man … sad news. Ronnie Lahiri, Sophie Choudary and Nimrat Kaur also posted their condolences on social media.

