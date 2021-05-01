‘In the Heights’ to screen at Chinese Theater ahead of New York City premiere





The Los Angeles International Latin Film Festival will host a screening of Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In the heights come to LA Edward James Olmos, Founder of the Latino Film Institute, today announced that the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF) will host a premiere of the musical directed by Jon M. Chu from Warner Bros. Pictures on June 4 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. . It comes days before the previously announced premiere as the opening night main event of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 9. In today’s news, LALIFF said it is teaming up with Tribeca as partners to celebrate the festival’s respective 20 years. Said Olmos: “In the heights celebrates Latino culture and allows us to continue to support our mission of providing a platform for stories that we and for ourselves tell. We are also thrilled to be partnering with such a renowned film festival as Tribeca and we know it will be a partnership that will flourish over the years. Added Robert De Niro, Co-Founder of Tribeca, “We celebrate this incredible partnership with one goal, to beautifully present diverse and under-represented voices through the power of cinema. “ In the heights Lin-Manuel Mirandas’ Broadway adaptation of Washington Heights, Manhattan is set to hit theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. In the Heights is a story about a community, said Miranda. For 20 years, the Los Angeles International Latino Film Festival and Edward James Olmos have encouraged and provided a platform for Latino artists to share their own stories. It is with great admiration and gratitude for those who have gone before us that I am honored and honored to have the In the Heights screen for the LALIFF community. In the heights will be one of many in-person screenings held over the course of this LALIFF year as the city continues to break out of COVID-19 restrictions and move towards a fully open economic and event landscape.LALIFF takes place from June 2 to 6.







