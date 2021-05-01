Why Dundee Outlaw King actor Stephen McMillan was reduced to tears by the script for the city’s male suicide crisis

Michael Alexander talks to Dundee-born and raised Outlaw King actor Stephen mcmillan and local director Bonnie macrae about giving young men a voice in the face of the Dundees men’s suicide crisis.

Having recently worked together on an award-winning short depicting the reality of male suicide in Dundee, young writer and director Bonnie MacRae and Dundee were born and raised Outlaw king actor Stephen mcmillan laugh when Bonnie says her dad thinks they could become Dundee’s Scorsese and De Niro!

But like the short film Mind Yersel functionalities within the framework of Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival Starting May 3, Stephen reveals that when Bonnie first sent him the screenplay, which she wrote in reaction to the town being named the suicide capital of Scotland, it reduced him to tears.

It was in early 2020 when I got a message from Bonnie asking if I was on the project, says Stephen, 21.

She sent me the script and as soon as I read it I was taken aback.

Shed wrote the story of my life point by point, word for word. I was crying and shit.

It’s a very complicated thing to capture the young man’s mind, especially in today’s society, as I’m not sure we even know what’s going on.

After reading it I said I was 100% involved. I knew right away.

I had never met Bonnie before. But we arranged to meet at a place in Glasgow and have a coffee. We just clicked right away. We knew it would be something very special.

Dundee’s high male suicide rate had an impact on Bonnie MacRae

Bonnie, 22, a Dundees Harris Academy alumnus who won a scholarship to Columbia University in New York thanks to the Sutton Trust social mobility charity, was inspired to create Mind Yersel through her own mental health experiences and after discovering an article about Dundee having the highest male suicide rate in Scotland.

She couldn’t stop thinking about it and when she wrote a script and visualized it all on screen, she contacted Stephen as an authentic Dundonian having heard of his role in the landmark 120 million action drama. Outlaw King dollars.

The new friends made Mind Yersel on a no-budget day, believing he could just be seen on social media by family and friends, to raise the young man’s awareness of suicide.

Yet the rapidly varying film took off online and went on to be officially selected by four film festivals and win three awards – winner of the Who do you know Creative Festival 2021, the Audience Award at the Hebden Bridge Film Festival in Yorkshire and winner of the Community Award at Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival.

It was very important for me to do something realistic, and I was very keen to work with someone who had a strong Dundonian accent who also understood the issues, says Bonnie.

Right now, if a young person is scrolling on Instagram or Facebook and stumbling upon something that is meant to help them mentally, often it is not being done by people of that age or it does not reflect what young people feel. They can’t really see each other.

All in all, it’s okay to not be ok hashtag – I just think people have become pretty immune to it by now. What I wanted was to do something that young people would stop to watch rather than keep scrolling.

“ Crazy ” outlaw acting experience

As a teenage actor for the first time right out of college, Stephen hit the big time when he played Squire Drew Forfar in 2018’s Outlaw King which starred the Hollywood actor. Chris Pine as King Robert the Bruce.

Remembering the crazy 3pm days in the Scottish Highlands wearing chain mail in the rain, Stephen laughs when he says: I was thrown in this environment with Chris Pine walking past and James Cosmo and shit. I was like what’s going on?

Any doubts he had about being too harsh evaporated when he attended Outlaw Kings’ glitzy first red carpet in Edinburgh where he got stung for free and tried to figure out the magnitude of the project in which he was involved.

At the age of 21, he starred in a film shot in Ukraine where filming had to be suspended due to Covid and also worked on other projects, including a BBC series due to be released later. this year.

But Stephen, whose other acting credits include Boiling Point and The North Water, hasn’t always wanted to be an actor and reveals he wasn’t a happy person in school.

Personal experience

When Bonnie first got in touch with Mind Yersel’s screenplay, the sometimes painful journey he experienced growing up in Dundee alongside others his age was too brutal.

A former student of St Lukes & St Matthews RC Primary and St Pauls RC Academy, he used to think he wanted to be a footballer until he lost his passion.

At the age of 14/15, he had no idea what he wanted to do.

Arrived at the point in high school where he felt that he was not being taught anything that I thought I could use, he left school two weeks before his exams, much to the concern of his teachers and his parents by telling them: don’t worry. no, I’ll find something!

It was his sister who suggested taking action. He thought he was going to try to enroll in a class at Dundee College and get the part in Outlaw King after someone brought his attention to the auditions.

Yet Stephen is still firmly convinced of the challenges of growing up in a city where he feels that not enough is being done to support the mental health of young people, especially in dieting and where other societal pressures in general make an impression. unrealistic and confused as to what that means. means to be a man in 2021.

It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a very long time, he reflects.

I saw him in my school every day.

I had friends who were amazing painters or had amazing talent, but because it wasn’t cool to do that they got caught (by other students) and laughed and shit.

People would say it’s not a manly thing to do. I would be like who gives f * ck!

I would get angry and always argue with teachers at school because they said stupid things. I just knew early on that there was something wrong.

Dundee is not a small town but it has a small town mentality.

I watched a lot of friends make a lot of bad choices and it took a toll on me.

But I was in a situation where I couldn’t really help anyone because I was having a hard time helping myself.

After reading Bonnies’ script, Stephen says he was so inspired and he thought we could make a difference.

He delighted the film and the issues are discussed.

I got messages from 12 or 14 year old boys thanking me for doing this, he said.

I’m fine, you are welcome. But thank you Bonnie. It separated the Red Sea so to speak. We are talking about it.

What Stephen would like to see, however, is more support for young people in general.

What needs to be changed?

While many issues are relevant everywhere, as comments on the film from afar evidenced, he believes there are issues unique to Dundee that the powers that be should address.

I think there are a lot of factors like the ability of people to find jobs and apprenticeships, he says.

But I just feel like a lot of things are put in place that people can’t express themselves.

If you go downtown and get drunk, it’s a very multicultural place, but if you go to the programs, it’s just the opposite.

I feel like there aren’t really any changes being made to help those parts of town.

They put all the money on the waterfront, they don’t really help the kids in that part of town.

When boys can’t find a way to express themselves, that’s when they start to be cool and people start to fight.

People get caught and all that. At school, it’s football where you are chosen for the smallest things.

Personally, I don’t think the schools are helping enough. But at the same time, they have thousands of kids every day, so you can’t really blame them that many. Something must change, however.

Bonnie, who also worked for BBC Studios and Be Charlotte, adds: Dundee is a small place, so even if you don’t know someone who has committed suicide, your boyfriend knows someone who has or you live next door. from someone who knows someone.

I never dealt with it immediately, but knowing the people who have what I’m close to, I was very wary of doing it right for them and doing it justice because it’s obviously hard for them to think let alone to watch.

To watch Mind Yersel, visit youtube.com/watch?v=A0-aZShVS-Y

The Samaritans toll-free hotline 116123 offers 24-hour support