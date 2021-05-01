Noel Clarke “seeks professional help” over allegations of sexual harassment





10:30 am PDT 04/30/2021



through



Etan Vlessing





Talent agency CAA also ditched the beleaguered “Doctor Who” actor, who in a statement Friday denied “any sexual misconduct or foul play.”

Besieged actor Noel Clarke has announced he will seek “professional help” following allegations of sexual misconduct by 20 women. “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal act. Recent reports have shown me, however, that some of my actions have affected people in ways that I did not intend or realize. people, I am deeply sorry … professional help to educate me and change for the better, “Clarke said Friday in a statement obtained by The Associated Press after it was released to UK media via the PA news agency. Clarke’s statement followed allegations of sexual misconduct reported in The Guardian Thursday. The newspaper said it spoke to 20 women who had worked with Clarke and alleged he committed acts of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, trial and error and malpractice between 2004 and 2019. His statement also followed that Hollywood arts agency CAA abandoned Clarke as a client and BAFTA suspended the Doctor Who This followed Clarke who received the BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Trophy at an awards ceremony in London on April 10. Ongoing fallout from The Guardian investigation includes All3Media choosing to suspend Clarke and her business partner Jason Maza from Unstoppable Film and Television while the UK television powerhouse investigates the allegations of sexual misconduct. In light of recent allegations, Noel Clarke and Jason Maza were suspended this morning (Friday) from Unstoppable Film and Television while we investigate this matter, “All3Media said in a statement obtained by Hollywood journalist. In 2018, All3Media acquired a stake in Unstoppable Film and TV, the script production company run by Clarke and Maza. Elsewhere, Comcast-owned pay-TV giant Sky suspended work with Clarke in the fourth season of the British crime drama. Armored and any other project. The CW also shot Armored of The CW Seed and its other streaming services. And ITV announced not to broadcast the last episode of its mini-series Point of viewin the UK following allegations against her star Clarke. As an actor and producer, Clarke is also known for his appearances in Brotherhood, Star Trek Into Darkness and Mute. Alex Ritman in London contributed to this story.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos