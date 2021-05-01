Hustle S 3 E 4 A Bollywood Dream / Recap





Hustle goes all Bollywood! The gang targets Kulvinder Samar, an avid, lonely sweat shop owner who is passionate about Bollywood films, at the behest of Albert’s retired friend Harold. However, after an accident, his memory is fogged up, and begins to regret all his past actions … Troops: Climax Concert: There is a Bollywood style dance towards the end of the episode that everyone dubbed. who has Samar reveals that he wants to fix those he has wronged, and he reveals that his memory has come back via the song. The gang chooses not to defraud him, and

Gag Dub: Done in the height of the concert, with Indian actors replacing the actors and the core crew when they sing.

Nice for the waiter: Samar distinctly avoid that. Server: “Can I get you something?” Kulvinder: “Yes, you can find me the ‘Mister’ you gave up on this sentencing”

Hate Sink: While subsequent Marks are undoubtedly more obnoxious than Samar due to their actions, he’s undoubtedly painted by the show like this. He has a really arrogant attitude, despises people because of their profession, owns a sweatshop that frequently abuses his employees, and is rude to everyone regardless of their position in life. This is one of the few times that Mickey wants defrauding a man because of his attitude. Mickey: “I never wanted to take someone’s money so badly …”

Laser Guided Amnesia: Samar suffers from this when he gets into a car crash, which allows the gang to remake the investor’s jerk, but makes it less perfect so he doesn’t catch up the second time around.

My God, what have I done ?: Samar is a nasty job, but after having a car accident and suffering from short-term amnesia, he becomes much friendlier and observant than all the patients of the hospital had visitors. like his loved ones and family, when he had no one to come watch him and suggest he did something wrong with his life before the accident. He remembers his factory and goes to check on the workers in the sweatshop, and is completely riddled with guilt. In the dance sequence, he pledges to donate all of his wealth to charity, and later wants to go to acting school after selling his sweat shop business.

