5 best Hollywood actor’s movies

Birthday boy Jamie Dornan appears to be one of Hollywood’s superstars with the perfect blend of charm, personality, and acting skills, he’s not spotted in a lot of big budget movies. Fifty Shades of Gray has become one of the actor’s most beloved films and we expect to see more of the star’s films in the near future where he uses his talent to the best of his potential.

In the meantime, here are some of the actor’s most notable films for your consideration.

Robin Hood

While Robin Hood’s entry into the film was criticized as one of the worst portrayals of the character ever, quite a few people liked the film as well. The dialogue and action in the movie is entertaining and will keep you glued to the end.

Untogether

The film is billed as an American drama film starring Ben Mendelsohn, Lola Kirke, Jemima Kirke and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Emma Forrest, the film began filming in October 2016.

My dinner with Hervé

The film decodes in detail the life of Hervé Villechaize and the circumstances responsible for his tragic death. Hervé was a French-American actor and played the role of evil henchmen in a James Bond film in 1974. The 3-foot-11 actor committed suicide by a gun.

Fifty shades of Grey

The film does not need to be introduced and also created an argument about sexual domination. The film elicited a mixed response from the masses and was based on the famous book.

The siege of Jadotville

The film was released in 2016 and was directed by Richie Smyth. It was based on a book by Declan Power and was produced jointly by a team from Ireland and South Africa. Written by Kevin Brodbin, the film features an Irish Army unit fighting as a United Nations peacekeeping mission force in the country of Congo in 1961.

Read all the latest news and the latest news here