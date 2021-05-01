Elliot Page collapsed after panic attack after wearing dress to Inception premiere





Page was released as a transgender male in December and is best known for his Oscar nominated role in the 2007 majority drama Juno, and most recently for starring in the Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the chat show hosted by the Apple TV + series, Page said he likely suffered a panic attack while promoting the film. Page had worn dresses and heels to the events, he said, and the stress came to a head after the Paris premiere. READ MORE Her manager, who said Page stayed like family, gave her three dresses in her hotel room. He said to Winfrey: And I just love, I lost him. I had so much it was like a cinematic moment. The kind of thing that would be in a movie. And that night, after the premiere and the after party, I collapsed. And it was something that happened frequently in my life, usually corresponding to a panic attack. Elsewhere in the interview, Page said her main surgery to remove breast tissue saved lives. Asked by Winfrey what prompted him to speak publicly about the surgery, he said: I wanted to talk about it for several reasons that I wanted to share with people how much it has changed my life and I want people to know that not only has It changed my life, I believe it saved lives and so many people do. Page warned that the wave of laws targeting the trans community in the United States could cost lives. States in the United States restrict transgender youth from accessing certain medical treatments or, in some cases, participating in sports. Winfrey also asked Page what part of his transition had brought him the most joy. An emotional page said: Get out of the shower and the towels around your waist and you look at yourself in the mirror and you’re like, I’m here. And I didn’t have the moment I panicked, I didn’t have all those little moments that were. Be fair in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy. Page, who became gay in 2014, was married to choreographer Emma Portner before announcing their divorce in February. The Elliot Page episode of The Oprah Conversation is now streaming on Apple TV +.

