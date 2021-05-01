“ Invincible ” on Amazon Prime Video is the best superhero show of 2021. Because it’s not by Marvel.





Invincible is a word that gets mixed up a lot with superheroes, but there’s almost always a catch. The Man of Steel has his kryptonite, Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit is nearly indestructible but his heart isn’t, and Deadpool’s jokes are certainly far from bulletproof.

In Amazon Prime’s new animated superhero show “Invincible,” the adjective is adopted as a nickname by Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun of “Minari”), as his powers begin to flourish in high school. The son of the equally invincible Omni-Man superhero, Grayson has no physical weaknesses except the age-old trope of an inability to show up on time for dates with his girlfriend. When the world-famous team of heroes known as the Guardians of the Globe are mysteriously murdered, Invincible is forced to take on enemies beyond his salary, as a new team of Guardians grapple with feuds. internal and the question of who killed their predecessors.

“Invincible” definitely has more blood, sex, and curses than your average neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s essentially an animated cousin of Amazon’s satire “The Boys,” but still a lot classier than disgusting adult cartoons like “Big Mouth” or “Hoops.” This show is more like an adult version of the original ‘X-Men’ animated series from the 90s. It is created for adults, but still has a childish streak that was lacking in the comic book franchises that have turned into cinematic universes. brilliant. While superheroes have taken over entertainment over the past decade, it’s nearly impossible not to know the Justice League’s starting lineup. While some true believers know Rex Splode and Doc Seismic, most people won’t, as “Invincible” is based on characters created by Image Comics, the third-largest publisher behind Marvel and DC. The company was founded by a rogue gallery of former Marvel comic book artists, the best known name being Todd McFarlane, who worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Spawn”. Courtesy of Amazon Studios So if you are not an image reader, you will get a surprise roughly every five minutes. While the show explores the backstories of a few characters, what makes “Invincible” so enjoyable to watch is that it masters the art of show-not-say. Battles are usually massive Royal Rumble-style affairs where dozens of heroes take turns flexing their powers. You don’t need to know their weaknesses or their catchphrases, just that a litigious likeness to the Hulk just crushed a Martian, then transformed into a teenage girl named… Monster Girl. Sometimes you just want to watch a machine-headed villain (named Machine Head) rule a criminal empire by predicting the future, with no history whatsoever. And it’s even more fun to watch thanks to the vocal talent, which includes a long list of celebrities like Sandra Oh, JK Simmons, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, and Reginald VelJohnson.

Each episode ends with a surprise reveal or hero-villain role-reversal, so forgive the slight plot details. But “Invincible” is basically everything I wanted from a superhero story lately. Marvel may be virtuoso at bending each genre to the will of its intellectual property, but that’s to the detriment of the game their empire was built on. “Invincible” brings me back to the feeling of seeing the Horsemen of the Apocalypse walking around for the first time in the “X-Men” animated series and wondering what powers they have under their belts, a feeling of joy to learn the infinite and the limits of costumed heroes, even if they prove to be invincible.







