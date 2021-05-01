Virtual productions are likely to stay | News | The daily sun of the villages

A night at the theater may be different these days for some clients. Computer screens sometimes become the scene, watched from a sofa rather than a folded seat. The venues provide home entertainment through live broadcasts and recorded shows, turning living rooms into theaters. Virtual entertainment has become a popular medium for many during the pandemic, and some entertainment experts say the trend may continue. I know I love being able to see the theater from my house when I’m not feeling well or just not ready to put on fancy clothes, said Whitney Morse, artistic director of Studio Theater Tierra del Sol and the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. , both of which offer virtual entertainment options. But also, there are a lot of people who would like to come to the theater but cannot. Perhaps they have limited resources and / or access to travel, or they are confined to their homes in some way. Or, they just don’t live close enough to see this production. Virtual productions solve all these problems.

The studio

In addition to live performances, The Studio recently added a digital home monitoring option for its most recent show, Ada and the Engine.

I think Studio clients have another option to see the show, especially for anyone with mobility issues, health issues, or anyone who doesn’t yet feel comfortable returning to the show. world, said Danielle Paccione, production manager at the Studio. Making these shows accessible to everyone is something that is important to all of us at the Studio.

The digital option is a recording made available to play at designated times and dates. A calendar of these dates is available on thesharonstudio.com. Tickets are also available for the in-person performances of this show, which runs through Saturday at the Sharon.

Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any point of the village ticket office.

I think some form of (virtual entertainment) will (continue), Morse said. I know for us we are planning to incorporate some form of virtual content from now on. I imagine other theaters will do the same.

Some of this content is free.

Since September, the Studio has offered 15 snack-sized pieces: 10-minute pieces that range from poignant to funny and simple to avant-garde. Recorded via Zoom, with characters appearing in boxes on the screen, it’s easy to feel like part of the conversation when watching them.

And at least two more dragonflies in May and Thought Doesn’t Count in June are on the horizon.

The Philharmonic Orchestra of the Villages

The Orchester Philharmonique des Villages has broadcast live performances throughout the 2020-2021 season, also free for customers.

I know most spectators won’t be able to buy tickets (due to limited capacity) and also because a lot of people were afraid to go to a social venue, said VPO founder and conductor, Pasquale Valerio. It is also a way of showing our gratitude to the patrons for the support they have given us over the years.

And the customers returned the gratitude. According to Valerio, around 1,500 people watched the classic VPO concert live in April.

That’s a large number, considering we have no live streaming history, Valerio said. Many people around the world connect to (view) The Villages Philharmonic. We are in the villages, but the viewers are in Europe, in Asia, everywhere.

Customers also listened to live conversations between Valerio, guest artists and colleagues before the concerts.

The next concert will also be televised live at 7 p.m. Wednesday at thevillagesphilharmonic.org.

The orchestra may or may not continue live broadcasts, depending on seating capacity for the 2021-2022 season at the Sharon, Valerio said.

Orlando fringe

Artists from around the world will also take part in DigiFringe, a virtual option offered this year by the Orlando International Fringe Theater Festival, June 4-18.

The festival will provide quality recordings of the plays that will have taken place at the festival in May, including video submissions from artists around the world.

We knew we weren’t going to get a large number of nominations like we usually do from international artists because there is no way for them to get to Orlando. We knew that with these factors, artists weren’t going to apply or would feel comfortable applying, and we didn’t want those artists (missing out), said Brian Sikorski, Marketing Director of Orlando Fringe. .

Instead of an in-person festival last year, Orlando Fringe offered virtual content instead. It also offered virtual content in conjunction with the Winter Mini-Fest in January.

It’s exciting, it’s something we’ve trained with, and I think people are going to enjoy it, Sikorski said.

More information is available at orlandofringe.org.

