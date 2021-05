Check Out The List Of Highly Skilled Bollywood Actors

MUMBAI: Over time, Bollywood actors make a huge contribution to their work and gain a lot of love and appreciation from fans all over the world, like Shahrukh Khan or Amitabh Bacchan, we know their work very well here. ‘screen. But how many of us know their history and educational background, so today let’s take a look at some Bollywood actors with the highest degrees. 1. Amitabh Bacchan Also known as Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bacchan, a name that doesn’t need to be introduced has a double major in science. He also has an honorary doctorate from the University of Queensland in Australia to his credit. Amitabh Bachchan has played over 180 films and won all three national awards in the best actor category. 2. R Madhavan Known for his films like 3 Idiots, 13b, Rang De Basanti and others, actor R Madhavan is a graduate of ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING and is also trained with the Royal Army, Navy and Air Force. He is also trained with the Royal Army, the Navy and the Air Force. He is represented in India as a cultural AMBASSADOR in Canada. He also received the best cadet award from NCC Maharashtra. READ ALSO – (Life will go on, says Neetu Kapoor as she shares an article remembering the late Rishi Kapoor) 3. John Abraham Bollywood action star John Abraham holds a bachelor’s degree in economic economics. He obtained an MBA from the nasreen monjee institute for management studies. 4. Sood at the end One of Bollywood’s finest villains Sonu Sood, made a strong impression in Bollywood with his incredible acting skills, but you know, Dabangg’s Chedi Singh aka Sonu Sood is an engineer. He holds an engineering degree in EELECTRONIC from Yeshwantra Chavan College of ENGINEERING in Nagpur. 5. Vidya Balan The actress who started her acting career in television and is now one of the most beautiful stars of Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, she holds a major in SOCIOLOGY and an MA from the University of Mumbai. Vidya Balan’s Doctor of Arts honors the causa degree of Rai University based in Ahmedabaad for her contribution to Hindi cinema. Well these are some names of Bollywood stars who hold the highest degrees apart from these few other names are Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amisha Patel, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana. Share your thoughts on this in the comments section below. For more information on the world of Bollywood and digital TV, stay tuned to tellychakkar. READ ALSO – (Anniversary of the death of Rishi Kapoor, here are the 5 best surprising roles of the deceased actor)







