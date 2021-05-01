Actor Sameera Reddy is now COVID-free. “Happy that our family is safe,” she writes.





Sameera Reddy in an image from the video. (Image courtesy: reddysameera ) Strong points Sameera shared a video of herself on Saturday

“Covid Negative”, she wrote

The actress and her family tested positive for COVID-19 last month New Delhi: Sameera Reddy and her family have now recovered from COVID-19, the actress shared in an Instagram post on Saturday. Sameera, her husband Akshai Varde and their two children contracted the virus last month. Sharing a video of herself, in which she explained how yoga has helped her improve, Sameera Reddy wrote: “Covid Negative. I am in full grace and so thankful that our family is safe. And my heart goes out to everyone. Those tough times. I feel that over the past 2 months, committing to #fitnessfriday with you really helped me get through this tough time because my stamina and my focus was a big help. I had to stay calm with the kids going through Covid and then having me and Akshai go through that physically was tough. “ The actress added that she still felt weak but focused on recovering her strength. “I am still weak and I am very focused on recovering my strength. I started daily walks and light yoga with nutritious meals. I would like to ask everyone to really take the time for jogging / punctual breathing. / stretching / any movement. Even a simple walk around the house to increase endurance. It’s very easy to get sucked in with only negative news around you, but I would say really invest in yourself. Eat healthy. Sleep well. Take your vitamins. Do yoga and maintain a routine to stay balanced. Because you have to be strong right now. For yourself and for those around you. Let us make this commitment to ourselves. It is the need of the hour. Stay safe and thank you for all the love and wishes you have sent me over the past few weeks. I am very grateful to you, ”she added. See Sameera Reddy’s post here: As she recovered from COVID-19, Sameera Reddy posted several clips of her children to show how they were trying to “keep their spirits” up. Looked: The actress and her husband tested positive for COVID-19 after their children contracted the virus. “Akshai and I tested positive shortly after the children. We started the medication, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and healthy meals and we follow up with diligently our doctors’ recommendations. Now is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. No negatives. No fear. Just be vigilant to protect yourself and others. We need to be aware of this . It’s the only way, ”she wrote in an Instagram post. Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 movie Kannada Varadhanayaka.







