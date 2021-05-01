New on Netflix May 2021

Here are the new movies and shows you can stream in May, including Army of the Dead and The Woman in the Window. Check out some of the highlights below, or scroll down to the full list, five things you absolutely should watch and what’s left. Netflix this month.

Army of the Dead (2021)

Zack Snyders’ zombie bank robbery movie feels like a pretty fun game thanks to great action and game cast led by Dave Bautista. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries head to the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest heist ever. (May 21)

Woman at the Window (2021)

An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins to spy on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence. Amy Adams stars in this new drama from Pride & Prejudice director Joe Wright. Also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Julianne Moore. (May 14)

Monster (2021)

From a screenplay co-written by Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version) comes this legal drama about a teenage honor student whose world crumbles around him when he is accused of murder. (May 7)

Oxygen (2021)

Inglourious Basterds star Melanie Laurent plays a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit without remembering who she is or how she was confined in a box no bigger than a coffin. As her oxygen runs out, she must rebuild her memory to escape. From director Alexandre Aja. (May 12)

Selena: The Series Part 2

On the brink of stardom, Selena struggles to spend quality time with her family and her new husband and grow her business, while continuing her journey to become the most successful Latin artist of all time. (May 4)

Master of None (season 3)

The long-awaited new season will chronicle the relationship of Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, the modern love story intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth both together and separately. (May 23)

Jupiters’ legacy

The first generation of superheroes kept the world safe for almost a century. Now their children must continue their legendary ideals. Created by Steven S. DeKnight, based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. (May 7)

Halston

From Ryan Murphy, this mini-series based on the life of designer Halston stars Ewan McGregor. It also includes Rory Culkin, Bill Pullman, and Vera Farmiga. (May 14)

Special (season 2)

This Netflix original about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and ultimately pursue the life he wants is coming back for a second season this month. (May 20)

The Kominsky method

The award-winning series (starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin) follows an aging actor trainer and returns this month. (May 28)

Love, death and robots

Volume two – featuring naked giants, Christmas demons and robots gone wild – premieres in just two weeks. (May 14)

Castlevania (season 4)

Draculas’ influence is significant as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity. (May 13)

Back to the future trilogy

A 17-year-old high school student is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by an eccentric scientist. Somehow it came out 35 years ago, but it remains timeless. You can also stream both suites. (Now available)

Notting hill

The life of a simple bookstore owner (Hugh Grant) changes when he meets the world’s most famous movie star (Julia Roberts). Beloved romantic comedy. (Now available)

MORE MOVIES AND TELEVISION!

May 1

Aliens stole my body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the future

Back to the future part II

Back to the future III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the best

Death again in the gravestone

Due date

Having Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra

Green zone

Hachi: a tale of dogs

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe

the mystical river

never back down

Notting hill

Open season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident, bad, extinction

SMART Chase

Scarface

Sitting in limbo

Stargate

Inventory

The land before time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The beautiful bones

Pelican briefs

Scarface

Stargate

Inventory

The sweetest thing

The whole nine yards

Besieged

Deep waist

Your Highness

Zack and Miri do a porn

Zombieland

May 2nd

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The clove killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Coaching John DeLorean

Sam’s Sons: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead man on the ground

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiters’ legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 8

To exploit

Without sleep

May 11

Money, explained

May 12

Dance of the forty-one

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer cake

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I am all girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2

Go to paradise

The strange house

The woman at the window

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The last days

Sabotage

Small town crime

Who Killed Sara ?: Season 2

May 20

Hate Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: all the time in the world

May 21

Army of the dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes Live at Abbey Road Studios

23 May

Master of None

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: the divine ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail bomber: manhunt

May 27

Black space

Blue miracle

Eden

I am Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog got in trouble

Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31st

Dirty John: Betty Broderick’s Story

The Parisian agency: exclusive properties

FIVE THINGS YOU MUST WATCH

Two distant strangers

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Rae (dressed in black and gold tuxedos) scored Oscars for their live-action short after a man trying to get home with his dog, stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a deadly clash with a cop.

My octopus teacher

This year’s Oscar winner for Best Documentary, a filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of its world. This beat out some widely acclaimed materials like Time and Collective, proving wellness stories tend to connect with voters during award season.

The white tiger

An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape poverty and rise to the top of the crime world. Writer / director Ramin Bahrani based his Oscar-nominated screenplay on the New York Times bestseller.

The last blockbuster

Taylor Mordens’ documentary on the last remaining blockbuster video, set in Oregon, features interviews with Kevin Smith, Adam Brody, Ione Skye, Ron Funches and others who reminisce about the good old days of video stores. It’s weird watching a document about video stores on a streaming service like Netflix, but where else are you going to watch it?

Mank

David Finchers ‘first film since Gone Girl follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s tumultuous development of Orson Welles’ masterpiece Citizen Kane. Written by his late father Jack Fincher, the director of Seven and The Social Network has made a special, if a little unusual, film for lovers of old Hollywood. It stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Charles Dance, and it won Oscars for cinematography and production design.

LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY

May 1

17 again

Am i

Atomic puppet

Batman begins

Blackfish

I can hardly wait

Thieves’ hideout

Dr Seuss the Cat with the Hat

Euphoria

Gurgaon

Hombanna

How to be a Latin lover

I’m a legend

Japanese style designer

Catch One Jewelry

Jump the broom

Kingdom (seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock

Likes Ni Bhavai

Mud

Mystery men

Nibunan

Palm trees in the snow

Section

Roberto Saviano: writing under the protection of the police

Runaway bride

Save Private Ryan

Sherlock holmes

Snowpiercer

Spitfire: the plane that saved the world (season 1)

The art of War

The Carter Effect

The black Knight

The green hornet

The Indian in the closet

The spy next door

The wedding planner

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell

Two graves

Tyler Perrys Madeas big happy family

Expect

Water world

May 2nd

Hamzas suitcase

Hoarders (Season 10)

Its good

May 3

Ladders: sirens are real

May 4

Like arrows

I am not crazy

She did that

Battle horse

May 5

The little Prince

The runner

May 6

Executioner

May 7

City of God: 10 years later

Locking

P. King Duckling

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru

May 8

The selected ones

House at the end of the street

May 9

Antar: Son of Shadad

The Bulb Nest, aka Ush El Bulbul

Heart of Lions

Regatta

Tattah

May 11

Ha unlimited (seasons 1-2)

Quartet

The Beginning of Life: The Series

May 12

Love is blind

May 13

Scandal in Sorrento

The sign of Venus

May 14

All demon men

Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime

May 16

89

BBC Sherlock (Season 1-4)

Follow me

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Monster Math Squad (seasons 1-2)

Twirlywoos (seasons 1-2)

May 16

Disney Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast

May 17

The Blackcoats Girl

May 18

Trumbo

May 19

The Magic School Bus (Seasons 1-4)

May 20

Moonlight

May 22

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (Season 1)

May 24

Northern Standard: Family Vacation

May 25

Alphablocks (seasons 1-5)

Numberblocks (Seasons 1-5)

May 30

ABCs American Crime Story (seasons 1-3)

My week with Marilyn

The one I love

May 31st

50 first dates

Act of bravery

All dogs go to heaven

The Blair Witch Project

brokeback mountain

The boy

Deliver us from Eva

Ugly

I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry

Julie and Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoons Christmas Holidays

Pursuing Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The pursuit of happiness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul surfer

Striptease

Expect…