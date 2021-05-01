Entertainment
New on Netflix May 2021
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream in May, including Army of the Dead and The Woman in the Window. Check out some of the highlights below, or scroll down to the full list, five things you absolutely should watch and what’s left. Netflix this month.
Army of the Dead (2021)
Zack Snyders’ zombie bank robbery movie feels like a pretty fun game thanks to great action and game cast led by Dave Bautista. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries head to the quarantine zone to pull off the biggest heist ever. (May 21)
Woman at the Window (2021)
An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins to spy on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence. Amy Adams stars in this new drama from Pride & Prejudice director Joe Wright. Also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry and Julianne Moore. (May 14)
Monster (2021)
From a screenplay co-written by Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version) comes this legal drama about a teenage honor student whose world crumbles around him when he is accused of murder. (May 7)
Oxygen (2021)
Inglourious Basterds star Melanie Laurent plays a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit without remembering who she is or how she was confined in a box no bigger than a coffin. As her oxygen runs out, she must rebuild her memory to escape. From director Alexandre Aja. (May 12)
Selena: The Series Part 2
On the brink of stardom, Selena struggles to spend quality time with her family and her new husband and grow her business, while continuing her journey to become the most successful Latin artist of all time. (May 4)
Master of None (season 3)
The long-awaited new season will chronicle the relationship of Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, the modern love story intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth both together and separately. (May 23)
Jupiters’ legacy
The first generation of superheroes kept the world safe for almost a century. Now their children must continue their legendary ideals. Created by Steven S. DeKnight, based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. (May 7)
Halston
From Ryan Murphy, this mini-series based on the life of designer Halston stars Ewan McGregor. It also includes Rory Culkin, Bill Pullman, and Vera Farmiga. (May 14)
Special (season 2)
This Netflix original about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and ultimately pursue the life he wants is coming back for a second season this month. (May 20)
The Kominsky method
The award-winning series (starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin) follows an aging actor trainer and returns this month. (May 28)
Love, death and robots
Volume two – featuring naked giants, Christmas demons and robots gone wild – premieres in just two weeks. (May 14)
Castlevania (season 4)
Draculas’ influence is significant as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity. (May 13)
Back to the future trilogy
A 17-year-old high school student is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by an eccentric scientist. Somehow it came out 35 years ago, but it remains timeless. You can also stream both suites. (Now available)
Notting hill
The life of a simple bookstore owner (Hugh Grant) changes when he meets the world’s most famous movie star (Julia Roberts). Beloved romantic comedy. (Now available)
MORE MOVIES AND TELEVISION!
May 1
Aliens stole my body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the future
Back to the future part II
Back to the future III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the best
Death again in the gravestone
Due date
Having Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
GI Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
Green zone
Hachi: a tale of dogs
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe
the mystical river
never back down
Notting hill
Open season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident, bad, extinction
SMART Chase
Sitting in limbo
The land before time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The beautiful bones
Pelican briefs
Scarface
Stargate
Inventory
The sweetest thing
The whole nine yards
Besieged
Deep waist
Your Highness
Zack and Miri do a porn
Zombieland
May 2nd
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The clove killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Coaching John DeLorean
Sam’s Sons: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
Dead man on the ground
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiters’ legacy
Milestone
Monster
May 8
To exploit
Without sleep
May 11
Money, explained
May 12
Dance of the forty-one
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer cake
May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I am all girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death and Robots: Volume 2
Go to paradise
The strange house
The woman at the window
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
The last days
Sabotage
Small town crime
Who Killed Sara ?: Season 2
May 20
Hate Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: all the time in the world
May 21
Army of the dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes Live at Abbey Road Studios
23 May
Master of None
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: the divine ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail bomber: manhunt
May 27
Black space
Blue miracle
Eden
I am Rada: Serendipity
May 28
Dog got in trouble
Lucifer: Season 5, Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31st
Dirty John: Betty Broderick’s Story
The Parisian agency: exclusive properties
FIVE THINGS YOU MUST WATCH
Two distant strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Rae (dressed in black and gold tuxedos) scored Oscars for their live-action short after a man trying to get home with his dog, stuck in a time loop that forces him to relive a deadly clash with a cop.
My octopus teacher
This year’s Oscar winner for Best Documentary, a filmmaker forges an unusual friendship with an octopus living in a South African kelp forest, learning as the animal shares the mysteries of its world. This beat out some widely acclaimed materials like Time and Collective, proving wellness stories tend to connect with voters during award season.
The white tiger
An ambitious Indian driver uses his wit and cunning to escape poverty and rise to the top of the crime world. Writer / director Ramin Bahrani based his Oscar-nominated screenplay on the New York Times bestseller.
The last blockbuster
Taylor Mordens’ documentary on the last remaining blockbuster video, set in Oregon, features interviews with Kevin Smith, Adam Brody, Ione Skye, Ron Funches and others who reminisce about the good old days of video stores. It’s weird watching a document about video stores on a streaming service like Netflix, but where else are you going to watch it?
Mank
David Finchers ‘first film since Gone Girl follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz’s tumultuous development of Orson Welles’ masterpiece Citizen Kane. Written by his late father Jack Fincher, the director of Seven and The Social Network has made a special, if a little unusual, film for lovers of old Hollywood. It stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Charles Dance, and it won Oscars for cinematography and production design.
LEAVING NETFLIX IN MAY
May 1
17 again
Am i
Atomic puppet
Batman begins
Blackfish
I can hardly wait
Thieves’ hideout
Dr Seuss the Cat with the Hat
Euphoria
Gurgaon
Hombanna
How to be a Latin lover
I’m a legend
Japanese style designer
Catch One Jewelry
Jump the broom
Kingdom (seasons 1-3)
Knock Knock
Likes Ni Bhavai
Mud
Mystery men
Nibunan
Palm trees in the snow
Section
Roberto Saviano: writing under the protection of the police
Runaway bride
Save Private Ryan
Sherlock holmes
Snowpiercer
Spitfire: the plane that saved the world (season 1)
The art of War
The Carter Effect
The black Knight
The green hornet
The Indian in the closet
The spy next door
The wedding planner
Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell
Two graves
Tyler Perrys Madeas big happy family
Expect
Water world
May 2nd
Hamzas suitcase
Hoarders (Season 10)
Its good
May 3
Ladders: sirens are real
May 4
Like arrows
I am not crazy
She did that
Battle horse
May 5
The little Prince
The runner
May 6
Executioner
May 7
City of God: 10 years later
Locking
P. King Duckling
Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru
May 8
The selected ones
House at the end of the street
May 9
Antar: Son of Shadad
The Bulb Nest, aka Ush El Bulbul
Heart of Lions
Regatta
Tattah
May 11
Ha unlimited (seasons 1-2)
Quartet
The Beginning of Life: The Series
May 12
Love is blind
May 13
Scandal in Sorrento
The sign of Venus
May 14
All demon men
Attacking the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime
May 16
89
BBC Sherlock (Season 1-4)
Follow me
Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)
Monster Math Squad (seasons 1-2)
Twirlywoos (seasons 1-2)
May 16
Disney Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
May 17
The Blackcoats Girl
May 18
Trumbo
May 19
The Magic School Bus (Seasons 1-4)
May 20
Moonlight
May 22
The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (Season 1)
May 24
Northern Standard: Family Vacation
May 25
Alphablocks (seasons 1-5)
Numberblocks (Seasons 1-5)
May 30
ABCs American Crime Story (seasons 1-3)
My week with Marilyn
The one I love
May 31st
50 first dates
Act of bravery
All dogs go to heaven
The Blair Witch Project
brokeback mountain
The boy
Deliver us from Eva
Ugly
I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry
Julie and Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoons Christmas Holidays
Pursuing Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The pursuit of happiness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul surfer
Striptease
Expect…
